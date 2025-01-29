J. A. Segura’s Newly Released "Luke Ten Nineteen: World in Chaos" is a Gripping and Thrilling Tale of Redemption and Spiritual Warfare
“Luke Ten Nineteen: World in Chaos” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. A. Segura is a riveting conclusion to a powerful trilogy that explores themes of faith, redemption, and the battle between light and darkness.
Whittier, CA, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Luke Ten Nineteen: World in Chaos”: a thrilling narrative that immerses readers in a battle of faith and resilience against the dark forces of evil. “Luke Ten Nineteen: World in Chaos” is the creation of published author, J. A. Segura, a second-generation Mexican-American born in Toledo, Ohio. When she was five, her family migrated from Ohio to Southern California. Segura's father is an ex-marine and retired owner of an autobody business, and her mother is a retired electronics assembler. She has been an avid reader since elementary school. Forty years ago, Segura discovered her passion for writing and has been pursuing writing as a hobby since. She recently retired from a thirty-five-year career as an executive assistant for a leading aerospace corporation. She is a single mother with a grown son and enjoys her time spent as a proud grandmother.
Segura shares, “Bridget Saunders, a devoted high priestess and worshipping disciple of Satan, frantically knocks on the front door of FBI agent Magdalena Aragon, the born-again daughter of her childhood friend, desperate to find redemption in Magdalena’s God. After spending most of her life drinking from the golden chalice of sacrificial human blood, it is the beginning of her transformational journey from the depths of darkness into the glorious light.
“In the midst of her own journey, God brings Agent Aragon into the path of a young woman who will unlock the truth of the cold case of Regina Delgado and her 'TRUST NO MAN' hallmark tattoo. What she uncovers is the darkest rabbit hole she has ever fallen into—the underground world of black magic. The nefarious and egomaniacal depth of the cult kingdom, the criminal world entrusts, to secure themselves from the FBI’s prosecution is now Agent Aragon’s weakest link.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. A. Segura’s new book delivers an electrifying conclusion to a captivating trilogy filled with suspense, spiritual challenges, and the ultimate triumph of good over evil.
Consumers can purchase “Luke Ten Nineteen: World in Chaos” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Luke Ten Nineteen: World in Chaos,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
