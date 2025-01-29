Rev. Dr. ULC William Lee McLeod, Honoris Causa’s Newly Released “Light for Each Day” is an Inspiring Devotional That Encourages Readers to Embrace Positivity
“Light for Each Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Dr. ULC William Lee McLeod, Honoris Causa is a heartfelt devotional that offers daily inspiration, encouraging believers to begin each day with a thankful heart and spread God’s light to those around them.
Yonkers, NY, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Light for Each Day”: an uplifting and motivational book that guides readers to live with a positive, thankful heart, shining God’s light in their daily lives. “Light for Each Day” is the creation of published author, Rev. Dr. ULC William Lee McLeod, Honoris Causa, a dedicated husband and father who served in the United States Army post-Vietnam.
McLeod shares, “The title of this book is Light for Each Day. I was encouraged and inspired by God to write an inspirational and encouraging message that guides us to see the world each day, its beauty, and its magnificence. When God wakes us up on any day, the attitude we wake up with can set the tone for the day. If we wake up with a negative attitude, we may go through the day carrying that negativity. However, if we wake up with a thankful heart, appreciating God’s presence in our lives, our day and our impact on others will reflect the light of God within us, radiating to those around us.
"We all need to hear encouraging words to help us through the day. Jesus is the light of the world and shines through the children of God, whom he calls the light of the world. This book was written to remind us of who God says we are, not who people say we are. We are the light of the world, which exposes what is in the darkness. I hope the words in this book bring the light of God in you to illuminate the world around you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. ULC William Lee McLeod, Honoris Causa’s new book provides daily reflections that encourage readers to live as a reflection of God’s light and grace.
Consumers can purchase “Light for Each Day” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Light for Each Day,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
