Rev. Dr. ULC William Lee McLeod, Honoris Causa’s Newly Released “Light for Each Day” is an Inspiring Devotional That Encourages Readers to Embrace Positivity

“Light for Each Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Dr. ULC William Lee McLeod, Honoris Causa is a heartfelt devotional that offers daily inspiration, encouraging believers to begin each day with a thankful heart and spread God’s light to those around them.