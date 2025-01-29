Terry Denton-Shelnutt’s Newly Released "Aunt T’s Adventures: Goofball and Mrs. Beariness" is a Delightful and Heartwarming Tale of Faith and Humor
“Aunt T’s Adventures: Goofball and Mrs. Beariness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terry Denton-Shelnutt is an adventurous and faith-filled children’s story blending humor, suspense, and life lessons about trust in God and overcoming challenges.
Talking Rock, GA, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Aunt T’s Adventures: Goofball and Mrs. Beariness”: a heartwarming and humorous tale that leads to a memorable encounter with a mischievous bear. “Aunt T’s Adventures: Goofball and Mrs. Beariness” is the creation of published author, Terry Denton-Shelnutt, who has been involved with children’s ministry for decades. Her ministry has affected children in a way that they enjoy learning the Bible. She puts every effort into her writings, dramas, and skits.
Denton-Shelnutt shares, “In Aunt T’s Adventures, it gets beary scary. Goofball is a mess, and Mrs. Beariness is crazy mad looking for her cubs. In spite of the dangerous situations, everything turns out alright.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terry Denton-Shelnutt’s new book combines entertaining storytelling with spiritual insights, making it an ideal read for children and families. This engaging story reflects the author’s commitment to teaching values and encouraging joy through her ministry work.
Consumers can purchase “Aunt T’s Adventures: Goofball and Mrs. Beariness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Aunt T’s Adventures: Goofball and Mrs. Beariness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
