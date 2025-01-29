Jeanna Rangel’s New Book, "Dear Baby Girl, Let the Adventures Begin," is a Collection of Letters That Document the Author’s Children and Their Various Milestones
South Lake Tahoe, CA, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jeanna Rangel, a loving mother of two who attended the University of Southern California, has completed her most recent book, “Dear Baby Girl, Let the Adventures Begin”: a captivating series of letters written from the author to her children that share heartwarming stories and memories from their childhood, recounting different milestones and adventures they shared while growing up and learning about the world.
“As we grow into adulthood and start a family, watching our little ones grow, reach milestones, and small achievements that we take for granted every day is heartwarming,” writes Rangel. “As you well know, being a parent is the most rewarding job you will ever have, but it is also the most challenging job as well. When you see them smile for the first time, laugh, roll over, crawl, take their first steps, etc., these are huge achievements for them. Do you remember the hilarious things they say and do as they are discovering their own character and personalities? Did you ever think I’ll never forget that? I bet you forgot. I knew I would forget those little things, so I wrote everything down. I carried a little pocket calendar and notebook with me everywhere. I would write down things that they said and did, and then I would write them a letter once a month.
“I have written a letter since before they were even born every month for over seventeen years. I told them about the good, bad, and the ugly. The struggles they endured, the challenges they faced and gave me. The mistakes that we both made along the way and how we handled them together. I am not the perfect parent by any means, but I sure tried my hardest to be the best mother I could be to my girls. I love them both with all my heart. We are incredibly close. We are the Three Musketeers.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jeanna Rangel’s book is a moving tribute to the beautiful job of motherhood and offers readers an intimate look into the difficult yet rewarding job of being a parent. Deeply personal and candid, “Dear Baby Girl, Let the Adventures Begin” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, inspiring parents to reflect on their own memories of raising their children and doing everything they can to commemorate each and every chapter of their children’s lives.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Dear Baby Girl, Let the Adventures Begin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
