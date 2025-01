EK3 Technologies to Hosts Lunch and Learn Session: Executive Vision – Mastering Technology Obstacles for Business Growth

Jacksonville, FL, January 25, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Business leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives are invited to attend Executive Vision: Mastering Technology Obstacles for Business Growth, an in-person "Lunch and Learn" session designed to explore solutions to common technology challenges and share strategies for fostering business growth. The event will be held on February 28, 2025, at 12:00 PM at Fogo de Chao in Jacksonville.As technology continues to shape the business world, this session will provide an opportunity for attendees to:• Learn from Experts: Hear from professionals with insights on addressing complex technological issues.• Build Connections: Engage with fellow business leaders in a collaborative and relaxed setting.• Gain Practical Takeaways: Discover strategies to streamline operations and achieve organizational goals.The session will include engaging presentations alongside a shared lunch, encouraging interaction among participants and speakers."Technology underpins many aspects of modern business, but it can also present significant challenges," says Earl Kelly, Founder of EK3 Technologies. "This session is about breaking down those barriers and equipping leaders with the tools to move forward with confidence."Event Details:Date: February 28, 2025Time: 12:00 PMLocation: Fogo de Chao, 4784 Town Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32246Registration: http://ek3.live/lnl125With limited seating available, early registration is encouraged. For additional details, contact (904) 907-8500.For media inquiries, please contact:Earl KellyFounder, EK3 Technologiesearl.kelly@ek3tech.com(904) 907-8500About EK3 Technologies: EK3 Technologies is an award winning cybersecurity firm specializing in risk management and comprehensive protection solutions. Committed to keeping businesses CyberStrong, EK3 Technologies provides tailored strategies to safeguard organizations against evolving threats.For more information, please visit www.ek3tech.com or contact Earl Kelly at cyberrisk@ek3tech.com or 904.907.8500.Follow EK3 Technologies on Social Media:• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ek3tech• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ek3tech• Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/ek3technologies• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ek3technologies/