EK3 Technologies to Hosts Lunch and Learn Session: Executive Vision – Mastering Technology Obstacles for Business Growth
The release highlights actionable strategies for businesses to overcome technological barriers and unlock sustainable growth. It explores how leaders can effectively navigate technology-driven challenges, focusing on innovation, operational efficiency, and the tools needed to stay competitive in today’s evolving market.
Jacksonville, FL, January 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Business leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives are invited to attend Executive Vision: Mastering Technology Obstacles for Business Growth, an in-person "Lunch and Learn" session designed to explore solutions to common technology challenges and share strategies for fostering business growth. The event will be held on February 28, 2025, at 12:00 PM at Fogo de Chao in Jacksonville.
As technology continues to shape the business world, this session will provide an opportunity for attendees to:
• Learn from Experts: Hear from professionals with insights on addressing complex technological issues.
• Build Connections: Engage with fellow business leaders in a collaborative and relaxed setting.
• Gain Practical Takeaways: Discover strategies to streamline operations and achieve organizational goals.
The session will include engaging presentations alongside a shared lunch, encouraging interaction among participants and speakers.
"Technology underpins many aspects of modern business, but it can also present significant challenges," says Earl Kelly, Founder of EK3 Technologies. "This session is about breaking down those barriers and equipping leaders with the tools to move forward with confidence."
Event Details:
Date: February 28, 2025
Time: 12:00 PM
Location: Fogo de Chao, 4784 Town Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Registration: http://ek3.live/lnl125
With limited seating available, early registration is encouraged. For additional details, contact (904) 907-8500.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Earl Kelly
Founder, EK3 Technologies
earl.kelly@ek3tech.com
(904) 907-8500
About EK3 Technologies: EK3 Technologies is an award winning cybersecurity firm specializing in risk management and comprehensive protection solutions. Committed to keeping businesses CyberStrong, EK3 Technologies provides tailored strategies to safeguard organizations against evolving threats.
For more information, please visit www.ek3tech.com or contact Earl Kelly at cyberrisk@ek3tech.com or 904.907.8500.
Follow EK3 Technologies on Social Media:
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ek3tech
• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ek3tech
• Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/ek3technologies
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ek3technologies/
Contact
Tyler McMahan
904-907-8500
www.ek3tech.com
Categories