Future Horizons Presents: "The Grandin Papers" with Dr. Temple Grandin in the Madison, WI Area on April 11, 2025
Temple Grandin is one of the most respected individuals with high-functioning autism in the world. She earned a PhD in Animal Science and is currently a Professor at Colorado State University. She has written several bestsellers, including "Thinking in Pictures," and "Animals in Translation." She presents at conferences nationwide, helping thousands of people to understand how to support individuals with autism. She is one of the most celebrated and effective animal advocates on the planet.
Madison, WI, January 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Temple Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her 50 + years of experience in observing animals shines through in this conference which shares the title of her highly acclaimed book: The Grandin Papers.
Dr. Grandin’s professional training as a scientist and her amazing life as a person with autism has given her a perspective like that of no other expert in the field of animal science.
From raising a calf for FFA to designing systems worldwide, you will get the benefit of over 50 years of experience in the world of animal welfare.
Temple will discuss the importance of environmental enrichment for pigs, effective horse training techniques, and how they perceive novel objects. Also she will talk about the most humane stunning methods for cattle and pigs in meat plants and learn how to best prepare them for the slaughter process.
