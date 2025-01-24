Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates the Year of the Snake with Week Long Festivities
Seattle, WA, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lucky Envelope Brewing, a Chinese-American owned brewery in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, is excited to celebrate the Year of the Wood Snake with a week-long series of Lunar New Year events from February 1 to February 7. Lunar New Year, the biggest holiday in Chinese culture, is a tradition Lucky Envelope proudly shares with the community every year.
“Since our first Lunar New Year celebration at the brewery in 2016, it has been amazing to see the growing interest in the holiday, not just here at Lucky Envelope, but across the entire Puget Sound,” says Raymond Kwan, Co-Founder and Director of Operations. “It’s wonderful to see so many Lunar New Year events celebrating different cultures. We’re thrilled to continue sharing our Chinese heritage and upbringing with our community.”
Lucky Envelope will host a variety of celebration days beginning with a kick-off event on Saturday, February 1 at their tasting room where five Year of the Snake beers will be released. Customers can anticipate the release of this year’s Double Happiness Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout, infused with China Mist black tea, along with two exciting collaborations and two more exclusive releases. The collaborations include a three-way effort with Ladd & Lass Brewing in the U-District and Halcyon Brewing in Greenwood, resulting in Sesame Heat, a black sesame and gochugaru cream stout.
“The idea came around in the most organic way possible,” Lucky Envelope Head Brewer and Co-Founder, Barry Chan, says about this unique flavor profile, “Over gin and tonics during the Washington Craft Beer Summit. We discussed numerous styles and flavorings, ultimately settling on black sesame and gochugaru because it not only sounded tasty but we’ve never brewed with sesame before.”
The brewery will also release its sixth Lunar New Year collaboration with Highland Brewing from Asheville, North Carolina - a Year of the Snake Honey Amber Lager. To complete the lineup, Lucky Envelope will have a Pineapple Whip Sour Ale and a Pomegranate Hazy Pale Ale.
The excitement doesn’t stop at beer. The brewery will have a limited amount of exclusive Year of the Wood Snake t-shirts for purchase and celebratory red envelope giveaways. Panda Dim Sum food truck will also be in attendance, serving up their delicious Asian cuisine from 3:00-8:30 PM on Saturday, February 1.
