Origin Continues to Lead Utility Modernization with SmartCity Client Success
Las Vegas, NV, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, is pleased to publicly announce an initiative that has been two years in the making: a full-spectrum Client Success team, dedicated to in-depth support, innovation and guidance for municipalities and utilities navigating the challenging modernization landscape.
The Client Success team will focus on technical and organizational support for Origin and Origin SmartCity clients on a 24 x 7 basis throughout North America.
“The formal launch of the first-in-market Client Success organization firmly establishes Origin’s commitment to prioritizing seamless user experience and ease-of-use of the Origin SmartCity platform,” said Mechelle Davidson, department head and Vice President for Client Success.
In addition to Account Management and Training, Client Success includes SmartOps, a global team of experts in municipal and utility enterprise applications available to clients 24 x 7 x 365. The SmartOps team handles production support, monitoring and alerting for systems and batch jobs, and routine maintenance/updates. Client Success extends beyond support to provide AI-enabled, deep-context knowledge bases; Organizational Change Management; Process Optimization; and Learning and Development.
“Over our long history serving utilities and municipalities, we’ve learned that many organizations need much more than just a software or professional technical services vendor, fixing issues only as they arise,” said Justin Saye, CEO of Origin Utility. “The future demands comprehensive support that is personalized, proactive and focused on the unique operational circumstances of municipal utilities with an unwavering commitment to 100% availability of mission-critical systems.”
Together, with other proprietary support systems and processes, Origin’s Client Success team is perfectly suited to support, guide and advise Origin’s clients on their modernization journey.
Visit originutility.com to learn more.
About Origin Utility
Origin Utility is a leading provider of smart city solutions designed to enhance the quality of life for municipal residents and improve the efficiency of municipal services. With a focus on innovative technology and data-driven insights, Origin partners with cities and municipalities to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the unique needs of their communities.
The Client Success team will focus on technical and organizational support for Origin and Origin SmartCity clients on a 24 x 7 basis throughout North America.
“The formal launch of the first-in-market Client Success organization firmly establishes Origin’s commitment to prioritizing seamless user experience and ease-of-use of the Origin SmartCity platform,” said Mechelle Davidson, department head and Vice President for Client Success.
In addition to Account Management and Training, Client Success includes SmartOps, a global team of experts in municipal and utility enterprise applications available to clients 24 x 7 x 365. The SmartOps team handles production support, monitoring and alerting for systems and batch jobs, and routine maintenance/updates. Client Success extends beyond support to provide AI-enabled, deep-context knowledge bases; Organizational Change Management; Process Optimization; and Learning and Development.
“Over our long history serving utilities and municipalities, we’ve learned that many organizations need much more than just a software or professional technical services vendor, fixing issues only as they arise,” said Justin Saye, CEO of Origin Utility. “The future demands comprehensive support that is personalized, proactive and focused on the unique operational circumstances of municipal utilities with an unwavering commitment to 100% availability of mission-critical systems.”
Together, with other proprietary support systems and processes, Origin’s Client Success team is perfectly suited to support, guide and advise Origin’s clients on their modernization journey.
Visit originutility.com to learn more.
About Origin Utility
Origin Utility is a leading provider of smart city solutions designed to enhance the quality of life for municipal residents and improve the efficiency of municipal services. With a focus on innovative technology and data-driven insights, Origin partners with cities and municipalities to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the unique needs of their communities.
Contact
OriginContact
Jessica Weiss
650-465-2960
originutility.com
Jessica Weiss
650-465-2960
originutility.com
Categories