Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "There’s a Monster Under My Bed," by Fred Wilkes
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of There’s a Monster Under My Bed – a fully colour-illustrated children’s book by Fred Wilkes.
Oxford, United Kingdom, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About There’s a Monster Under My Bed
The Author asks:
“Is there a monster in your bedroom?
Are you scared of the dark?
Do you hear strange noises at night?”
This amusing book is designed to help children to understand the reasons and overcome their fears.
There’s a Monster Under My Bed is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800947009 / 38 pages
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.23 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DPGDWXFD
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MUMB
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
See More from Fred Wilkes
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/fredwilkes.childrensbooks
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
The Author asks:
“Is there a monster in your bedroom?
Are you scared of the dark?
Do you hear strange noises at night?”
This amusing book is designed to help children to understand the reasons and overcome their fears.
There’s a Monster Under My Bed is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800947009 / 38 pages
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.23 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DPGDWXFD
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MUMB
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
See More from Fred Wilkes
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/fredwilkes.childrensbooks
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories