Savor Culinary Services and Soma Winery Present: An Evening in Marrakesh
The Evening is a Moroccan Culinary Wine Pairing Journey
Fort Worth, TX, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tired of BBQ, Tacos and Wild game? Savor Culinary Services and Soma Winery are proud to present a unique Fort Worth evening that marries the bold flavors of Moroccan cuisine with expertly paired wines. Chef Deb (Cantrell) Oxman, Founder and Owner of Savor, worked closely with Soma to create a mouthwatering menu including Briouats (Moroccan Pastry Triangles), Wine Pairing: 2022 Molderbosch Cabernet Sauvignon Rose, Tagine of Chicken with Preserved Lemons and Olives, Wine Pairing: NV Essay Syrah/Grenache Blend, and more.
Date: February 13
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Soma Winery, 201 S. Main St., Fort Worth, TX 76104
Price:
$150 per person (with wine pairings)
$100 per person (without wine pairings.)
· Tickets at savorculinaryservices.com/soma-wine-dinner
· Dietary Restrictions: Vegetarian and gluten-free options available.
About Savor Culinary Services
Savor Culinary Services is an award-winning culinary services company created in 2002 that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Savor, specializing in crafting memorable cuisine that accommodates any food allergy and request, is owned and run by Chef Debra Oxman, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy, and the Culinary School of Fort Worth.
Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers (and, ultimately, start Savor) after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age 2 that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love. More information can be found at: savorculinaryservices.com
About Soma Winery
Established in 2022, Soma Winery is a family-owned urban winery, cafe, and kitchen located in the heart of Fort Worth’s South Main district. Just a mile south of Sundance Square, Soma offers an international wine selection, made-from-scratch flatbreads and gyros, locally roasted coffee, and more. From local artists featured on the walls to the gallery-like minimalist interior and curated wine list, everything at Soma is exceptional. More information can be found at: www.somavino.com
Maya Brook
720-237-9535
https://www.savorculinaryservices.com
