Nanomotion Stages for Semiconductor Equipment Can Now Achieve Sub-Nanometer Stability
Nanomotion can now demonstrate sub-nanometer position stability for its stages, used in semiconductor equipment for mask and wafer manufacturing, metrology, inspection and repair.
Ronkonkoma, NY, January 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nanomotion, a Johnson Electric Company, has developed the next level of precision motion systems for motion control in semiconductor production and metrology equipment. Nanomotion has invested in the infrastructure to build and test their stages, demonstrating sub-nanometer position stability, below 0.25nm. A state-of-the-art clean room, isolated from environmental vibrations and acoustical noise supports the ability to demonstrate the utmost in motion performance.
Alan Feinstein, president of Nanomotion, states, “Precision stages offer semiconductor a performance advantage for next-gen tools. I’m proud of our design and manufacturing capabilities and in our investment in the infrastructure required to manufacture and test these with the rigor required by this industry.”
Next-generation tools are required to meet the precision, complexity and yield demands of the semiconductor market. Preciion motion systems to support these new systems must:
· Function at ultra-high resolution
· Free of organic contaminants that may cause outgassing
· Maintain a stable position under vibration and temperature fluctuations.
Nanomotion’s precision motion systems have demonstrated such an advantage. These stages are used in mask and wafer manufacturing, including pattern generation for masks and reticles, wafer and mask metrology, defect inspection and verification and mask repair.
Nanomotion’s motion systems have been proven under the most stringent requirements, with tens of thousands in operation in the semiconductor industry today. Under even more demanding conditions, Nanomotion submicron stages have been deployed in some of the most challenging environments, with stringent standards for outgassing and runtime, running on satellites specified for 150M cycles.
Named as a 2023 Top 10 Semiconductor Manufacturing solution provider of the year, Nanomotion offers OEM-ready stages for next-generation semiconductor tools. Learn more at https://www.nanomotion.com/product-category/industry-solutions-products/semiconductor/.
About Nanomotion
Nanomotion, a leader in advanced motion systems and subsystem modules, is a subsidiary of Johnson Electric. With a diverse product portfolio that includes motors, drivers, controllers, standard and custom stages, Nanomotion serves market leaders in critical industries such as optronics, biomedical and semiconductors. Headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel, with an additional office in Ronkonkoma, New York, the company has been at the forefront of providing high-precision and reliable motion control solutions since its founding in 1992. Nanomotion remains committed to advancing the field of motion systems and delivering unparalleled performance for its customers.
