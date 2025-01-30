Author Julie Bender Limpach’s Debut Book “Wild at Heart: A Little Boy's Unforgettable Bond with a Raccoon” Centers Around a Young Boy’s Special Friendship with a Raccoon
Recent release “Wild at Heart: A Little Boy's Unforgettable Bond with a Raccoon” from Page Publishing author Julie Bender Limpach is a charming tale that follows Junior, a young boy who is playing outside one day when he discovers a raccoon who quickly becomes his friend. As he grows up, Junior shares all sorts of adventures with his raccoon pal, who he named Sandy.
Elyria, OH, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Julie Bender Limpach, an accomplished business professional, loving wife, and proud mother who resides in Northeast Ohio, has completed her debut book, “Wild at Heart: A Little Boy's Unforgettable Bond with a Raccoon”: a heartfelt story of a young boy who becomes close friends with a raccoon he finds out in the woods.
“A lonely young boy named Junior realizes he has spent too much time lost in his thoughts while walking through the enchanting woods,” writes Limpach. “As he turns to head back home, he senses that he is not alone!
“Junior makes it to the basement door, but just as he steps inside, something unexpected happens—the screen door mysteriously stops from slamming shut behind him. What could have caused this to happen?
“Did something or someone come in behind him?”
Published by Page Publishing, Julie Bender Limpach’s enthralling tale draws inspiration from the author’s own father to help readers of all ages discover the extraordinary bond that can form between a lonely boy and the most unexpected and unusual of pets. With colorful artwork to help bring Limpach’s story to life, “Wild at Heart” is sure to capture the imaginations of young readers, inviting them to revisit this delightful tale of boy meets raccoon over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Wild at Heart: A Little Boy's Unforgettable Bond with a Raccoon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
