Author Julie Bender Limpach’s Debut Book “Wild at Heart: A Little Boy's Unforgettable Bond with a Raccoon” Centers Around a Young Boy’s Special Friendship with a Raccoon

Recent release “Wild at Heart: A Little Boy's Unforgettable Bond with a Raccoon” from Page Publishing author Julie Bender Limpach is a charming tale that follows Junior, a young boy who is playing outside one day when he discovers a raccoon who quickly becomes his friend. As he grows up, Junior shares all sorts of adventures with his raccoon pal, who he named Sandy.