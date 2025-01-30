Author Edward Gilchrist Wright’s New Book, "The Truants," is a Powerful Tale of Survival as Two Siblings Struggle to Escape a Life of Abuse and Neglect
Recent release “The Truants” from Page Publishing author Edward Gilchrist Wright is a compelling novel that follows Gift and Maggie, two siblings who are sent away to a school by their abusive father. After managing to escape, they’re met with a world of danger as they struggle to survive against all odds, including the infamous St. Patrick’s Day Flood of Pittsburgh.
San Francisco, CA, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Edward Gilchrist Wright, was born in Raleigh NC and has lived the past several years in San Francisco, has completed his new book, “The Truants”: a poignant story of resilience and hope that follows two siblings who will be forced to rely on each other if they have any chance of surviving their abusive upbringing and the dangers of the world in which they escape to.
“During the Great Depression, Gift and his sister Maggie live in a Pittsburgh tenement with their brutal father and their abused mother,” shares Wright. “At the connivance of their father they are sent to a ‘school’, in reality an autocratic indoctrination center. Gift and Maggie escape, only to face the dangers of an angry crocodile, a torture chamber, and an old haunted house, all overshadowed by the St Patrick’s Day Flood, rapidly engulfing the city.”
Published by Page Publishing, Edward Gilchrist Wright’s enthralling tale is a thought-provoking story of courage, resilience, and the will to break free from the shackles that life can often impose on an individual. Emotionally stirring and character-driven, “The Truants” will transport readers with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “The Truants” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Categories