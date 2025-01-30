Author Edward Gilchrist Wright’s New Book, "The Truants," is a Powerful Tale of Survival as Two Siblings Struggle to Escape a Life of Abuse and Neglect

Recent release “The Truants” from Page Publishing author Edward Gilchrist Wright is a compelling novel that follows Gift and Maggie, two siblings who are sent away to a school by their abusive father. After managing to escape, they’re met with a world of danger as they struggle to survive against all odds, including the infamous St. Patrick’s Day Flood of Pittsburgh.