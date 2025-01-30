Author Valentine’s New Book, "Where Sunflowers Sleep," is a Stirring Collection of Poems and Reflections Concerning Themes of Romance, Divinity, and the Macabre

Recent release “Where Sunflowers Sleep” from Covenant Books author Valentine is a stunning assortment of poems and ruminations inspired by themes of romance, loss, and heartache. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Valentine weaves a brilliant tapestry that invites readers to discover the fleeting power of love.