Author Valentine’s New Book, "Where Sunflowers Sleep," is a Stirring Collection of Poems and Reflections Concerning Themes of Romance, Divinity, and the Macabre
Recent release “Where Sunflowers Sleep” from Covenant Books author Valentine is a stunning assortment of poems and ruminations inspired by themes of romance, loss, and heartache. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Valentine weaves a brilliant tapestry that invites readers to discover the fleeting power of love.
New York, NY, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Valentine, a writer based out of California, has completed their new book, “Where Sunflowers Sleep”: a compelling and thought-provoking series of poetry that challenges readers to consider a more complex view of love and romance, as well as their impact on the human condition.
“The waning and bleeding final moments of a hopeless romance,” writes Valentine. “Love letters comprised of prayers, murder ballads, and suicide notes. The love of shadows lost to the night and of bleaching animals in the summer sun. Of a scorching suburbia where romance and idealism go to die.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Valentine’s new book springs forth from the depths of the author’s heart in order to connect with readers from all walks of life, inviting them to discover a beautiful blend of romance and the macabre.
Readers can purchase “Where Sunflowers Sleep” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
