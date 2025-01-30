Author Richard Maglionico’s New Book, “The Connection: The extra-terrestrial link between Mars and Ancient Egypt,” Explores Mankind’s Link to Extraterrestrial Life

Recent release “The Connection: The extra-terrestrial link between Mars and Ancient Egypt” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Maglionico is a fascinating look at the ways in which Earth is linked to other planets in the solar system, specifically Mars, as told from the point of view of an alien named Advena.