Author Richard Maglionico’s New Book, “The Connection: The extra-terrestrial link between Mars and Ancient Egypt,” Explores Mankind’s Link to Extraterrestrial Life
Recent release “The Connection: The extra-terrestrial link between Mars and Ancient Egypt” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Maglionico is a fascinating look at the ways in which Earth is linked to other planets in the solar system, specifically Mars, as told from the point of view of an alien named Advena.
Lehighton, PA, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard Maglionico, a veteran of the US Air Force who shares a lifelong passion for planets and other heavenly bodies with his son, has completed his new book, “The Connection: The extra-terrestrial link between Mars and Ancient Egypt”: an eye-opening exploration at the connection Earth shares with mars and other planets within the solar system.
“This book is a history lesson to the people of Earth narrated by a fictional alien named Advena,” writes Maglionico. “Advena educates the people of Earth in its own words of communication. Advena covers subjects such as Mars to Ancient Egypt (Pyramids and Sphynx), to portals, to Project Blue Book, to Hieroglyphics. Advena also talks about Crop Circles and the Watchers, and more! This book is a learning tool for newcomers and seasoned UFOlogists.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard Maglionico’s riveting series will captivate readers as they discover the ways in which alien life has influenced mankind’s history, reaching all the way back to ancient times. Enlightening and thought-provoking, “The Connection” is sure to captivate readers, encouraging them to think critically about the world around them and the truths that lie amongst the stars.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Connection: The extra-terrestrial link between Mars and Ancient Egypt” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
