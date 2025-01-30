Author Mary Ann Williams’s New Book, "Burning the Brace: A Daughter's Tale of Her Mother’s Battle With Polio," Documents the Struggles the Author’s Mother Overcame
Recent release “Burning the Brace: A Daughter's Tale of Her Mother’s Battle With Polio” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mary Ann Williams is a poignant and heartfelt account that follows the life of the author’s mother, Shirley Ann, and the incredible strength and resilience she displayed while overcoming medical issues from polio as well as years of abuse from her parents and others.
Tamaroa, IL, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mary Ann Williams, who holds a bachelor of science degree in social work and a master’s degree in social work, has completed her new book, “Burning the Brace: A Daughter's Tale of Her Mother’s Battle With Polio”: a stunning and emotionally stirring account that follows the story of the author’s mother as she battles with not only polio, but also other mental-health traumas, including physical, emotional, and verbal abuse at the hands of her family.
“By the time my mother, Shirley Ann, was born in 1938, tens of thousands of people were suffering or died from poliomyelitis (polio),” writes Williams. “It was the COVID-19 of its time. Found lying in her crib, shivering from an almost-108-degree fever, Shirley’s grandparents took her to the church before taking her to the hospital ninety miles away because her mother ignored her symptoms. Shirley was there until she was twenty-one months old, and the polio deformed her leg. Shirley endured numerous more surgeries because of the polio. Shirley, after many years of not being taken care of correctly, finally received a shoe that was built up and a brace that she would have for the rest of her life. She endured mental, physical, verbal, and emotional abuse from her parents and others throughout her life. Throughout it all, my mother stood firmly in her faith that she would prevail and she did. My mother taught me about strength and courage and believing in yourself when no one else believes in you.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mary Ann Williams’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Shirley Ann’s journey to break free from her cycle of abuse, all while overcoming her medical limitations. Deeply personal and candid, “Burning the Brace” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, providing hope to those facing their own unique challenges in life.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Burning the Brace: A Daughter's Tale of Her Mother’s Battle With Polio” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“By the time my mother, Shirley Ann, was born in 1938, tens of thousands of people were suffering or died from poliomyelitis (polio),” writes Williams. “It was the COVID-19 of its time. Found lying in her crib, shivering from an almost-108-degree fever, Shirley’s grandparents took her to the church before taking her to the hospital ninety miles away because her mother ignored her symptoms. Shirley was there until she was twenty-one months old, and the polio deformed her leg. Shirley endured numerous more surgeries because of the polio. Shirley, after many years of not being taken care of correctly, finally received a shoe that was built up and a brace that she would have for the rest of her life. She endured mental, physical, verbal, and emotional abuse from her parents and others throughout her life. Throughout it all, my mother stood firmly in her faith that she would prevail and she did. My mother taught me about strength and courage and believing in yourself when no one else believes in you.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mary Ann Williams’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Shirley Ann’s journey to break free from her cycle of abuse, all while overcoming her medical limitations. Deeply personal and candid, “Burning the Brace” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, providing hope to those facing their own unique challenges in life.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Burning the Brace: A Daughter's Tale of Her Mother’s Battle With Polio” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories