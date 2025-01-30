Author Mary Ann Williams’s New Book, "Burning the Brace: A Daughter's Tale of Her Mother’s Battle With Polio," Documents the Struggles the Author’s Mother Overcame

Recent release “Burning the Brace: A Daughter's Tale of Her Mother’s Battle With Polio” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mary Ann Williams is a poignant and heartfelt account that follows the life of the author’s mother, Shirley Ann, and the incredible strength and resilience she displayed while overcoming medical issues from polio as well as years of abuse from her parents and others.