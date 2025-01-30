Todds Taiano’s New Book, "2600 ST Katana," Follows a Group of High Schoolers Who, After Making a Stunning Discovery, Embark on a Mission to Take Down a Dangerous Criminal
New York, NY, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Todds Taiano, an operator who distributes food for Whole Foods Market full-time, has completed his most recent book, “2600 ST Katana”: a riveting tale that follows the adventures of a group of high schoolers who call themselves Wolfpack 2600 who, after making a shocking discovery of an ancient codex, find themselves targeted by a dangerous criminal organization.
“During the beginning of the school year, the Wolfpack 2600 enters one of the largest kart-racing competitions in the nation and triumphs, winning the trophy, the prize, and a year’s worth of bragging rights,” shares Taiano. “But as luck would have it, the victory is later negated by a technicality, leaving the Wolfpack with a bitter taste of disappointment. However, in the mid of dismay, Matthew cleverly uses his imagination and comes up with the idea of embarking on a joyride cruise, instantly sparking a pathway to redemption. Next, they set the idea in motion through the process of transforming their go-kart into a miniature vessel, then names it the Mark 2600. Later in time, when the finishing touches are done on the newly built craft, they launch their trip, targeting the resort island of Saint Katana, with intentions of indulging in some of its various features and activities.
“On the day of launching, they decide to capture all their adventurous experiences on videotape, then reserve the film footage for their forthcoming documentary. Shortly after the cruise is underway, the teenagers encounter a terrifying aquatic predator in hot pursuit, causing them to fearfully veer off course. Luckily, they evade the predator but wind up arriving on the northwest end of the Mexico shoreline. After that, the teenagers take a moment to regroup, and in doing so, they inadvertently discover a mysterious case containing an ancient book of diagrams that reveals manufacturing sequences of futuristic technological weaponry. This case is believed to be left behind centuries ago by supreme beings of another world.
“Coincidentally, Carlos Sepulveda, aka Mayacub, a notorious underworld criminal from the Baja California peninsula, aspires beyond ordinary when he robs a museum of a prestigious document that summarizes a description and possible whereabouts of a codex that illustrates a quantum leap in weapons manufacture.
“The stolen document also indicates that the codex is concealed inside of a case made of pure gold. Soon afterward, he conducts a search throughout the region to unearth the artifact. Inevitably, the Wolfpack 2600 becomes an imminent target by discovering the very object that Mayacub has been relentlessly seeking.
“Immediately after the Wolfpack’s great discovery, they strive to keep it secret yet find themselves being hunted by Mayacub, who catches up with them and forcefully takes possession of the codex. After finally taking possession of the artifact, Mayacub’s first objective is to develop futuristic technological weapons while growing his army in the process. Secondly, he intends to launch a series of attacks on small sovereign territories until he establishes himself as a modern-day monarch. Lastly, he aims to generate more wealth by conducting arms deals on the black market—the makings of a new era of world terrorism.
“Surprisingly, the Wolfpack’s cameraman, Charles, has photographed each page of the codex sometime before it is taken by Mayacub’s henchmen. So now, in an effort to stop Mayacub, the Wolfpack returns to their clubhouse, referred to as the Headquarters, and uses the photos of the codex’s instructional designs to build a defense system for the Mark 2600, fortifying its exterior to safeguard from destructive impacts of a combat situation that’s likely to happen. They also use the codex’s instructions to develop and install new technology in its interior to counter the enemy’s possible use of an EMP weapon. Afterward, they begin formulating strategies to stop Mayacub.”
Published by Fulton Books, Todds Taiano’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Wolfpack 2600’s escapades to bring down Mayacub once and for all, preventing a new era of terrorism and corruption. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “2600 ST Katana” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “2600 ST Katana” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
