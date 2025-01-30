Mallory Skoug’s New Book, "A Swallow's Heart," is a Powerful Story of Faith, Family, and Friendship Set Against the Backdrop of the Impending American Civil War
Diboll, TX, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mallory Skoug, a born-again Christian who lives in Deep East Texas and enjoys hunting, fishing, ranching, reading, and writing, has completed her most recent book, “A Swallow's Heart”: a poignant and compelling novel that explores the lives of two pairs of siblings who find their lives turned upside down as the Civil War begins, and one of them sets off to fight for the side of the Confederacy.
“The story is set in a fictional community called Pecan Grove in East Texas, and it follows two families, the Smiths and the Johnsons,” writes Skoug. “Their children, Mert and Kate Smith and Jonas and Jim Johnson, become close friends growing up. The two pairs of siblings enjoy adventures, including playing on the church grounds, riding horses on the Johnsons’ ranch, and hunting in the woods that surround the Smiths’ farm.
“But when the Civil War starts, the kids go through a hard time when sixteen-year-old Jonas decides to go and fight for the Southern forces. Fifteen-year-old Mert has a very hard time with this, with Jonas being one of her best friends. She knows that he will be in great danger and that he might not return home.”
Published by Fulton Books, Mallory Skoug’s book will transport readers as they discover the fears that the families and friends of the soldiers felt on the home front during the Civil War. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, “A Swallow’s Heart” is a character-driven novel that promises to leave readers spellbound, making it a must-read for fans of the historical fiction genre.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “A Swallow's Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
