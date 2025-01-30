Jordan Meyer’s Newly Released “RESILIENT Using Courage and Hope to Overcome Adversity” is an Inspiring Exploration of Overcoming Life’s Challenges
“RESILIENT Using Courage and Hope to Overcome Adversity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jordan Meyer is a compelling guide to navigating trauma and uncertainty, offering readers hope, courage, and actionable insights for personal growth and healing.
Layton, UT, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “RESILIENT Using Courage and Hope to Overcome Adversity”: a profound and uplifting work that serves as both a guide and a source of encouragement for those facing life's most daunting challenges. “RESILIENT Using Courage and Hope to Overcome Adversity” is the creation of published author, Jordan Meyer, who received his bachelor’s degree from Utah Valley University and his master’s degree in counseling psychology, with an emphasis in addiction, from the University of Denver. He is a certified EMDR therapist and consultant with the EMDR International Association and holds an active license as a clinical mental health counselor (CMHC) where he specializes in guiding individuals toward forging their identity, nurturing self-esteem, and embracing a future free from the shackles of their past. He is also the owner of Cherry Creek Counseling.
Meyer shares, “In 'RESILIENT: Using Courage and Hope to Overcome Adversity,' author Jordan Meyer, CMHC, invites readers on a profound and transformative journey through the depths of human experience. Drawing from personal encounters with adversity and triumph, Jordan illuminates the path to resilience, hope, and self-discovery in the face of life’s greatest challenges.
“Through poignant storytelling and insightful reflection, this book navigates the complexities of trauma, offering guidance and inspiration to those who find themselves grappling with suffering and uncertainty. With courage and vulnerability, Jordan shares his story of resilience, revealing the transformative power of hope and the resilience of the human spirit.
“'RESILIENT: Using Courage and Hope to Overcome Adversity' serves as a beacon of hope for anyone navigating the storms of life, offering wisdom, guidance, and encouragement on the journey toward healing and self-discovery. Filled with wisdom, compassion, and profound insights, Resilient: Using Courage and Hope to Overcome Adversity is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and a powerful reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is always hope for a brighter tomorrow. This book is a must-read for anyone seeking to find meaning and purpose amid life’s greatest challenges.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jordan Meyer’s new book an empowering resource filled with actionable advice, making it a must-read for those looking to build a brighter future.
Consumers can purchase “RESILIENT Using Courage and Hope to Overcome Adversity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “RESILIENT Using Courage and Hope to Overcome Adversity,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
