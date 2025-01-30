Tami O’Neal’s Newly Released “Is there anything in the corner?” is an Inspiring Testament to God’s Guidance Through Life’s Challenges
“Is there anything in the corner?: A Journey in Discovering God’s Faithfulness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tami O’Neal is a heartfelt memoir offering a glimpse into a unique upbringing as a missionary child, alongside profound insights into faith, resilience, and God’s unfailing grace.
Fort Worth, TX, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Is there anything in the corner?: A Journey in Discovering God’s Faithfulness”: a captivating journey through the extraordinary and everyday moments of a missionary kid’s life. “Is there anything in the corner?: A Journey in Discovering God’s Faithfulness” is the creation of published author, Tami O’Neal, who was born in the Philippines and lived most of her growing-up years as a missionary kid in the northern part of the country. After leaving the Philippines in her late teens, she spent nearly a decade living in British Columbia, Canada. She is an alumna of Trinity Western University and The Royal Conservatory of Music. Tami now makes her home in Fort Worth, Texas, with her husband, Kyle, and her two children, Eden and Maverick.
O’Neal shares, “Have you ever climbed a volcano in flip-flops or fled your home at night during the middle of a typhoon? Have you ever wondered what it would be like to leave home at the age of thirteen and attend boarding school?
“In this honest reflection, Tami not only gives us a window into her childhood memories but also reveals her vulnerability through failure, pain, and loneliness. Tami wittingly uses her own life experiences to point to the richness of God’s faithfulness and unfailing grace. Whether she’s losing her lunch just before a crash landing in a tiny airplane, praying for the courage to make it through a piano recital, or navigating life in between worlds as a third-culture kid, Tami invites you into her adventures on her journey of faith.
“Tami openly shares her struggles with self-doubt, fear, and worry, yet she doesn’t leave you in the corner with shadows. Instead, she offers light and hope through Scripture—the life-giving words of Christ. You will be encouraged and refreshed as you read through the pages of this book while being reminded that your life is of significant, eternal worth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tami O’Neal’s new book is a poignant and uplifting narrative that illustrates how God’s grace is present in every corner of life, no matter how hidden or shadowed it may seem.
Consumers can purchase “Is there anything in the corner?: A Journey in Discovering God’s Faithfulness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Is there anything in the corner?: A Journey in Discovering God’s Faithfulness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
