Tami O’Neal’s Newly Released “Is there anything in the corner?” is an Inspiring Testament to God’s Guidance Through Life’s Challenges

“Is there anything in the corner?: A Journey in Discovering God’s Faithfulness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tami O’Neal is a heartfelt memoir offering a glimpse into a unique upbringing as a missionary child, alongside profound insights into faith, resilience, and God’s unfailing grace.