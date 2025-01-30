Mike Benjamin’s Newly Released "Hello Bear" is a Heartwarming Tale of Adventure and Friendship
“Hello Bear” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mike Benjamin is a charming story about an unexpected encounter with a lost polar bear and the journey to help him find his way home.
Monroe, WA, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Hello Bear”: a delightful and imaginative story of kindness, connection, and adventure, is the creation of published author, Mike Benjamin.
Mike Benjamin shares, “This book is about a lost polar bear showing up at an unlikely spot and seeking help to find his way home.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike Benjamin’s new book offers readers a tale that captures the wonder of storytelling and the power of helping others. Inspired by the author’s love for creating stories for his grandchildren, this heartwarming narrative is perfect for bedtime reading and encourages the values of empathy and courage.
Consumers can purchase “Hello Bear” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hello Bear,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
