Alisa Weir’s Newly Released “The Truth of the Gospel: A Study in Galatians” is a Thoughtful Study of Paul’s Teachings and the Relevance of God’s Law for Today’s World
“The Truth of the Gospel: A Study in Galatians” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alisa Weir is an insightful examination of the Apostle Paul’s letters to the Galatians, offering a deeper understanding of the balance between grace and law in the Christian faith.
Snoqualmie, WA, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Truth of the Gospel: A Study in Galatians”: a compelling and theologically rich study that invites readers to reexamine the teachings of Paul with a fresh perspective on the connection between grace and obedience. “The Truth of the Gospel: A Study in Galatians” is the creation of published author, Alisa Weir.
Alisa Weir shares, “A deep spiritual hunger is leading Christians to identify themselves with the God of their forefathers, Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. As more people find meaning in the Hebraic roots of their faith, Christians are beginning to keep the Sabbath and the feasts of the Lord.
“However, talking about keeping the Sabbath, often brings a response from others in the Christian community. Some might say 'we are not in bondage to the law' while others quote the Apostle Paul and say, 'We are not under the law but under grace.'
What was Paul talking about? When Paul said that we are not under the law but under grace, did that mean we are above the law? What about the Ten Commandments? If we keep the Sabbath, will that bring us into bondage? And why did Paul tell the Galatians that they were foolish and even bewitched?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alisa Weir’s new book offers an engaging and spiritually enriching study that addresses these important questions. Through a careful and prayerful examination of the Book of Galatians, readers are encouraged to dig deeper into the scriptures to better understand God’s intent for grace, law, and the Christian walk of faith.
