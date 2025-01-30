Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan’s Newly Released "The Vivacious Vegan" is an Engaging and Accessible Guide to Plant-Based Cooking and Meaningful Living
“The Vivacious Vegan” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan is an inspiring mini cookbook series designed to simplify vegan cooking and encourage readers to embrace a healthier, more compassionate lifestyle.
Erie, PA, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Vivacious Vegan,” an approachable introduction to plant-based cuisine, is the creation of published authors, Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan.
Samantha is the owner, operator, and creator of sundae, vegan gourmet desserts, and vegan ice cream truck. She is also the chef, owner, operator, and creator at her vegan gourmet restaurant, Sauce. Samantha donates proceeds from her children’s books as well as from both of her businesses to no-kill animal shelters, farm sanctuaries, reforestation, and oceanic conservation. Charlie Ryan is Samantha’s essence, and she loves him with every fiber of her being.
Randall and Ryan share, “With this mini vegan cookbook series, we hope it gives you the confidence to try a more meaningful lifestyle without it being overly complicated. The world, the animals, and you deserve to live a happy and healthy life.
“Together we can always make a difference. Now let’s get cooking!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan’s new book inspires readers to embrace plant-based cooking as a rewarding and impactful lifestyle choice.
Consumers can purchase “The Vivacious Vegan” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Vivacious Vegan,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
