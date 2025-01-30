William L. Wagner’s Newly Released "Nehemiah as a Model for Church Plantings" is a Practical Guide That Explores Nehemiah’s Leadership
“Nehemiah as a Model for Church Plantings” from Christian Faith Publishing author William L. Wagner is a thoughtful exploration of Nehemiah’s leadership and planning strategies, offering valuable insights for modern-day church planters.
Mansfield, TX, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Nehemiah as a Model for Church Plantings”: a resource for church planters that draws upon Nehemiah's example of prayer, planning, and action to guide the rebuilding of God's church through new church plants. “Nehemiah as a Model for Church Plantings” is the creation of published author, William L. Wagner, a graduate civil engineer, a business owner, a pastor, a church planter, a missionary, a seminary professor, and a university president. He received a master of divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Seminary, a doctor of missiology degree from Fuller Seminary, and a doctor of theology degree from the University of South Africa. He and his wife, Sally, were missionaries with the Southern Baptist mission board to Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa for thirty-five years. Upon retiring from the mission board, he was asked to be the professor of missions at Golden Gate Baptist Seminary in California. When he retired again, he was asked to help start the Olivet University. For three years, he was their president. He has planted seven churches in four countries and been the consultant on the starting of ten others, mostly in Europe. He has written eight books and was elected to be the second vice president of the Southern Baptist Convention. He is also the founder of the Global Strategy Forum.
Wagner shares, “Nehemiah was given a very difficult job by God in that he was to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem. Today we have also been given a difficult task, and that is to rebuild the church of God. One way to do this is by planning new churches. Nehemiah was a master planner and doer. How he rebuilt the walls can also give us some good advice as to how we can start new churches. Nehemiah prayed, planned, and did the necessary work. He was successful. This book shows us that we can learn from Nehemiah. Also, the book, in the second section, gives some practical ideas for the church planter. One of the obstacles Nehemiah faced was attacks from both the outside and the inside. He had enemies who did not want the wall to be built, and he also faced problems among his own people. Every church planter will face many of the same types of problems. Once again, we can learn how Nehemiah dealt with the spiritual warfare that so often is present.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William L. Wagner’s new book offers a compelling blend of biblical principles and practical advice to guide aspiring church planters.
Consumers can purchase “Nehemiah as a Model for Church Plantings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nehemiah as a Model for Church Plantings,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
