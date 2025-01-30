Loretta Haynes’s Newly Released "Mystery Socks" is a Fun and Interactive Children’s Story
“Mystery Socks” from Christian Faith Publishing author Loretta Haynes is a delightful and engaging children's book that explores the joy of solving a playful mystery, while also fostering learning and family connection.
Collinsville, IL, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Mystery Socks”: a charming children's book that invites young readers and their families to solve a fun mystery about missing socks. “Mystery Socks” is the creation of published author, Loretta Haynes, a dedicated daughter, mother, and grandmother who is a preschool teacher of thirty-seven years in which most of those years have been with Southern Illinois University.
Haynes shares, “Solving mysteries when you are children is such a fun way of exploring and learning. This mystery is a fun way for family and friends to get involved. Just the adventure of wondering what happens to just the one sock but never the pair. Writing this fun and interactive book just brings smiles and wonderment to this special story. I have discovered that the great joy of storytelling is sharing this joy with others. The importance in storytelling is realizing how stories enhance language, social, emotional, cognitive, and physical development. I enjoy creating songs, finger plays, and stories that will bring joy to children and families and will benefit them. Now let us always include reading as a source of fun and enjoyment.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Loretta Haynes’s new book s a captivating blend of mystery, creativity, and educational value, sure to bring joy to children and families.
Consumers can purchase “Mystery Socks” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mystery Socks,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories