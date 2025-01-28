New Website Guides Job Changers and Retirees with a Simple Resource to Rollover a 401(K) or Other Retirement Plan
A new website called RolloverYour401k.com has been launched to help people with 401(K) rollovers and other retirement plan transfers. The website is free to use and provides retirees and job changers the tools they need to handle rollovers.
Salt Lake City, UT, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Navigating a 401K rollover or other retirement plan transfer can often be complicated and time consuming for many individuals. Over $700 billion flow from employer plans to IRA accounts each year and the process can be a challenge. Now, with the launch of RolloverYour401k.com, people can take control and navigate a hasssle-free rollover. This free-to-use platform, created by retired financial planner John Baumer, is designed to empower users with the knowledge and tools they need to handle their rollovers.
RolloverYour401k.com is built on John's 30+ years of experience in financial planning, offering up-to-date information on rollovers for a wide range of investment plans, including 401(k),403(b), and Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) accounts. With comprehensive, easy-to-follow guides the website's Rollover Center walks users through each step of the rollover process, explains Traditional IRA and Roth IRA accounts in detail and helps avoid common rollover mistakes.
"We created RolloverYour401k.com to provide people with a transparent, cost-free way to take control of their retirement accounts," said John, the site's founder. "The site provides all the tools and resources to initiate a rollover and make smart financial decisions."
This platform is designed for ease of use, with sections dedicated to essential rollover topics such as eligibility requirements, tax implications, potential penalties, and alternative options. RolloverYour401k.com's content is updated regularly to keep up with changes in retirement laws and financial planning strategies, making it a reliable and current resource.
RolloverYour401k.com is more than a financial planning tool-it's a way for users to stay in control, cut out unnecessary costs and feel confident about their retirement planning.
Visit RolloverYour401k.com to learn more and get started with a 401(K) rollover.
Contact John Baumer
Info@rolloveryour401k.com
