WiSolar Introduces Basic Pay for Merchant Partners, Empowering Solarpreneurs in Africa
Lagos, Nigeria, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WiSolar, Africa’s prepaid solar company, has announced the introduction of a basic pay policy for its Merchant Partners. This bold move reinforces the company’s commitment to empowering its partners and creating sustainable livelihoods while driving the adoption of clean energy solutions across the continent.
The new initiative ensures that every Merchant Partner will now receive a fixed basic pay, alongside their regular sales commissions. This innovative approach not only provides financial security to WiSolar’s partners but also underscores the company’s dedication to fostering a more inclusive and supportive working environment.
Tonye Irims, the CEO of WiSolar, remarked on the development, saying, “Our Merchant Partners are the backbone of our operations, and this initiative is a testament to our appreciation for their hard work. By introducing basic pay, we are not only motivating our partners but also creating a solid foundation for their growth and success.”
WiSolar’s vision of providing low-cost clean power in Africa is underpinned by its core values of innovation, integrity, teamwork, and creativity. With this new policy, the company is setting a precedent in the renewable energy sector, blending financial empowerment with environmental sustainability.
The basic pay program will be rolled out in phases, starting with key markets, and is expected to enhance recruitment, retention, and productivity among WiSolar’s growing network of Merchant Partners. This development solidifies WiSolar’s reputation as a forward-thinking, partner-focused organization dedicated to transforming energy access in Africa.
For more information, visit WiSolar Nigeria or download the WiSolar app and sign up as Partner Merchant.
Contact
Martha Healy
+2710 446 7671
www.wisolar.co
