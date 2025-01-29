Moler's Audio Visual Brings Legacy Media Into the Digital Age in Wichita, Kansas
Moler’s Audio Visual, Wichita’s newest hub for media preservation and conversion, is proud to announce its official opening on December 3, 2024.
Wichita, KS, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Moler’s Audio Visual, Wichita’s newest hub for media preservation and conversion, is proud to announce its official opening on December 3, 2024. Specializing in transforming analog memories into digital formats, Moler’s Audio Visual offers a comprehensive range of services designed to preserve precious moments for generations to come.
Located in the heart of Wichita, Moler’s Audio Visual provides expert analog-to-digital conversion services for:
• 8mm and 16mm Film: Digitally transfer your vintage home movies to DVD or USB drives.
• VHS and Camcorder Tapes: Preserve cherished recordings by converting them to modern formats.
• Vinyl Records, Audio Cassettes, and Reel to Reel: Bring your audio collections to life on CDs or USB drives.
• Photos and Slides: High-resolution digitization, photo retouching, and professional printing services.
Additonal Services and Products
Moler’s Audio Visual goes beyond conversions to offer a full suite of products and services, including:
• Cleaning and Repair: Expert cleaning and repair services for cameras, lenses, flashes, and projectors to keep your gear performing like new.
• CD Copying: Convenient duplication services for music, data, and more.
• Film Processing: Expert film processing, printing, and scanning services to preserve and share your moments in stunning detail.
• Film and Darkroom Supplies: A wide selection of film, darkroom chemicals, and paper for photography enthusiasts.
• Batteries, Chargers, and Storage Media: SD cards, CompactFlash cards, and USB drives to meet all your storage needs.
“Our mission is to help Wichita preserve its history and memories,” said James Reimer, Customer Care Representative at Moler’s Audio Visual. “From digitizing family movies to restoring treasured photos, we’re here to ensure your legacy stands the test of time.”
Why Choose Moler's Audio Visual?
• Expert Technicians: Experienced professionals dedicated to providing the highest quality results.
• State-of-the-Art Equipment: Advanced tools and technology for precise, reliable conversions and restorations.
• Customer-Centric Approach: Personalized consultations and exceptional service every step of the way.
Moler’s Audio Visual invites the Wichita community to visit their store to explore services, consult with experts, or shop for photography and media essentials.
For more information, visit molersav.com or call (316) 685-1114. Follow Moler’s Audio Visual on social media to stay updated on promotions and tips for preserving your media.
About Moler’s Audio Visual
Founded on December 3, 2024, Moler’s Audio Visual is dedicated to helping individuals and businesses in Wichita preserve their analog memories in digital formats. With a wide range of services and products, the company is a trusted resource for media conversion, restoration, and storage.
Media Contact:
Troy Dilport - Owner Moler’s Audio Visual
molersav@gmail.com
(316) 685-1114
Moler’s Audio Visual
2607 E Douglas Ave
Wichita, KS 67211
molersav@gmail.com
(316) 685-1114
Located in the heart of Wichita, Moler’s Audio Visual provides expert analog-to-digital conversion services for:
• 8mm and 16mm Film: Digitally transfer your vintage home movies to DVD or USB drives.
• VHS and Camcorder Tapes: Preserve cherished recordings by converting them to modern formats.
• Vinyl Records, Audio Cassettes, and Reel to Reel: Bring your audio collections to life on CDs or USB drives.
• Photos and Slides: High-resolution digitization, photo retouching, and professional printing services.
Additonal Services and Products
Moler’s Audio Visual goes beyond conversions to offer a full suite of products and services, including:
• Cleaning and Repair: Expert cleaning and repair services for cameras, lenses, flashes, and projectors to keep your gear performing like new.
• CD Copying: Convenient duplication services for music, data, and more.
• Film Processing: Expert film processing, printing, and scanning services to preserve and share your moments in stunning detail.
• Film and Darkroom Supplies: A wide selection of film, darkroom chemicals, and paper for photography enthusiasts.
• Batteries, Chargers, and Storage Media: SD cards, CompactFlash cards, and USB drives to meet all your storage needs.
“Our mission is to help Wichita preserve its history and memories,” said James Reimer, Customer Care Representative at Moler’s Audio Visual. “From digitizing family movies to restoring treasured photos, we’re here to ensure your legacy stands the test of time.”
Why Choose Moler's Audio Visual?
• Expert Technicians: Experienced professionals dedicated to providing the highest quality results.
• State-of-the-Art Equipment: Advanced tools and technology for precise, reliable conversions and restorations.
• Customer-Centric Approach: Personalized consultations and exceptional service every step of the way.
Moler’s Audio Visual invites the Wichita community to visit their store to explore services, consult with experts, or shop for photography and media essentials.
For more information, visit molersav.com or call (316) 685-1114. Follow Moler’s Audio Visual on social media to stay updated on promotions and tips for preserving your media.
About Moler’s Audio Visual
Founded on December 3, 2024, Moler’s Audio Visual is dedicated to helping individuals and businesses in Wichita preserve their analog memories in digital formats. With a wide range of services and products, the company is a trusted resource for media conversion, restoration, and storage.
Media Contact:
Troy Dilport - Owner Moler’s Audio Visual
molersav@gmail.com
(316) 685-1114
Moler’s Audio Visual
2607 E Douglas Ave
Wichita, KS 67211
molersav@gmail.com
(316) 685-1114
Contact
Moler's Audio VisualContact
Troy Dilport
316-685-1114
www.molersav.com
Troy Dilport
316-685-1114
www.molersav.com
Categories