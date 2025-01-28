Stephen Yummy Unveils New Music in 2025: A Fresh Chapter in Hip-Hop Innovation
Lagos, Nigeria, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kolawole Stephen Sinaayomi, widely recognized by his stage name Stephen Yummy, is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of his latest musical endeavor in 2025. Known for his unique blend of hip-hop, authentic storytelling, and cultural homage, Stephen Yummy continues to push the boundaries of the genre.
Born on January 22, 2005, in Lagos, Nigeria, Stephen Yummy has swiftly risen through the ranks since his discovery at age 14. His journey from the church choir to becoming a notable figure in the music scene is marked by hits like "Blueprint” which have resonated with fans across various platforms including Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Amazon.
His upcoming release promises to encapsulate the spirit of his growth as an artist, blending his signature hip-hop style with new sounds that reflect his evolving artistry. Fans can expect a mix of introspective lyrics, dynamic beats, and collaborations that showcase his versatility and commitment to his craft.
About Stephen Yummy:
Kolawole Stephen Sinaayomi, known professionally as Stephen Yummy, is a Nigerian-born rapper and songwriter. Raised in Lagos, he has built a reputation for his lyrical prowess and engaging performances.
Born on January 22, 2005, in Lagos, Nigeria, Stephen Yummy has swiftly risen through the ranks since his discovery at age 14. His journey from the church choir to becoming a notable figure in the music scene is marked by hits like "Blueprint” which have resonated with fans across various platforms including Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Amazon.
His upcoming release promises to encapsulate the spirit of his growth as an artist, blending his signature hip-hop style with new sounds that reflect his evolving artistry. Fans can expect a mix of introspective lyrics, dynamic beats, and collaborations that showcase his versatility and commitment to his craft.
About Stephen Yummy:
Kolawole Stephen Sinaayomi, known professionally as Stephen Yummy, is a Nigerian-born rapper and songwriter. Raised in Lagos, he has built a reputation for his lyrical prowess and engaging performances.
Contact
PR ChannelContact
Stephen Yummy
+2348064617755
Stephen Yummy
+2348064617755
Categories