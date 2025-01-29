Creative Dynamics Multimedia Publishing Mystery Thriller "Serenity's Daughters" Now on Sale
An American artist’s sketch has inadvertently linked a famous South Korean entertainer to the bloodline of Hirohito and awakened a clandestine society associated with pre-World War II Japan.
Port St. Lucie, FL, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- An American artist in present-day Seoul has discovered a concealed history of death and deceit related to the Imperial Palace of Tokyo in 1936. And a long-forgotten terror has been unleashed in South Korea to drive the plot of Serenity’s Daughters, a mystery thriller written by Don Owen.
The book, from Creative Dynamics Multimedia Publishing, is now on sale at amazon.com.
The novel follows Bobby Ishikawa, an American artist renowned for his dazzling lifelike portraits. But it’s a drawing he made as a teenager that’s awakened a clandestine society associated with pre-World War II Japan and triggered a disturbing sequence of events in present-day South Korea.
Sketched from his father’s eidetic memory more than thirty years earlier, Bobby’s illustration of a young woman has inadvertently linked a famous South Korean entertainer to the bloodline of Emperor Hirohito.
Searching present-day Seoul for descendants of a young woman who gave his father a priceless necklace during the Korean War, Bobby has limited clues to her identity. One hint is a sketch he made as a teenager — a drawing crafted from his father’s vivid recall of a stunningly beautiful female that he rescued in 1953 while a corporal in the U.S. Army.
Obsessed by his photographic memory of the Korean woman’s face, George began researching the background of the term “Daughter of the Gemstone” and discovered a terrifying trail that leads to the Imperial Palace of Tokyo in pre-World War II Japan.
While collecting information in present-day South Korea and relying on guides to translate, Bobby unwittingly alerts agents of the clandestine society that the descendant of a “comfort woman” who served in the Imperial Palace prior to World War II is possibly living in Seoul. The clues eventually point to South Korea’s premier entertainer, Kwon Mi-ok, thrusting Bobby into daunting situations with officials from both Seoul and Tokyo after a series of brutal murders.
As a consequence, Bobby discovers the ominous secrets of the “gemstone of the impure.” He also learns being an American citizen of Japanese heritage compounds his problems dealing with the modern politics of both Japan and South Korea. Bobby’s life becomes even more complicated as he attempts to help the mercurial Kwon Mi-ok overcome deep-rooted personal issues such as depression, substance abuse and an estranged daughter.
