The Ireland Sino Institute Announces Launch of Business Discovery and Cultural Tours to Ireland and Northern Ireland

The Ireland Sino Institute, chaired by Pat McCarthy, has introduced tailored business discovery and leisure tours to Ireland and Northern Ireland. These programs combine cultural exploration with professional engagements, offering participants the chance to visit iconic landmarks such as the Blarney Stone and the Giant’s Causeway. The tours also include opportunities to engage with local industries, including visits to organizations such as Jameson Distillery.