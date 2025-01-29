Loveforce International’s Billy Ray Charles Says He Will be Your Teddy Bear
On Friday, January 31, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles entitled "Your Teddy Bear."
Santa Clarita, CA, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, January 31st, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single will be by recording artist Billy Ray Charles. This release is part of Loveforce International’s fifth annual Love Song February.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Your Teddy Bear.” It is a happy, upbeat, romantic R&B love ballad. The vocal phrasing is similar to the style of Teddy Pendergrass. The Instrumentation mix consists of a series of building-releasing and rebuilding music tension via different instruments doing riffs then backing off simultaneously. Lyrically the song is about love and joy.
“We are kicking off our annual All Love Song February on the last day of January because the first Friday of February is a week away and we don’t want our consumers to have to go a full week in February before they get a new love song to listen to,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
Billy Ray Charles’ “Your Teddy Bear” will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
