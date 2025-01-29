Paving the Way for Proactive Battery Performance Decisions
Manchester, United Kingdom, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Philadelphia Scientific proudly announces the release of the eGO!gateway, a revolutionary cell-based data receiver designed to enhance battery management for industrial fleets. The eGO!gateway transmits real time data from the eGO! battery monitoring system directly to the online portal, empowering fleet managers with critical insights and alerts that can help prevent battery damage, extend battery life, and reduce downtime.
The eGO!gateway’s advanced data capabilities make it possible to monitor a battery’s performance from anywhere in the world. Fleet managers receive instant notifications for key issues, such as over-discharge, over-temperature, and low electrolyte levels, allowing them to address problems as they arise rather than react to costly breakdowns later. This new technology is part of Philadelphia Scientific’s continued commitment to helping industrial clients protect their investments and increase operational efficiency.
“With the launch of the eGO!gateway, we’re giving fleet managers the tools to get real time insights into their batteries’ performance, enabling them to take swift action to prevent battery abuse, extend battery life, and ultimately, reduce the total cost of ownership,” said Andy Napoleon Hill, EMEA Sales & Marketing Director, Philadelphia Scientific UK. “This proactive approach to battery management is crucial for keeping fleets running smoothly, reducing unexpected downtime, and enhancing productivity.”
Take a look at how it works: https://youtu.be/XVtV18DA4E8
Some of the key benefits of the eGO!gateway are:
Proactive Alerts: The eGO!gateway notifies key people when batteries are at risk of abuse or damage, providing critical alerts that enable timely intervention to minimize repair costs.
Real-Time Monitoring: Continuous data transmission allows managers to view real-time battery performance metrics from any location, giving them control over fleet health at all times.
Longer Battery Life: By identifying issues before they escalate, the eGO!gateway protects batteries from the damage that shortens their lifespan, maximizing return on investment.
Reduced Operational Downtime: Preventing battery-related interruptions helps companies avoid costly delays, improve fleet productivity, and ultimately boost their bottom line.
By investing in the eGO!gateway as part of an integrated battery performance feedback loop, businesses are choosing a smarter, more connected way to manage battery resources while achieving long-term cost savings and lowering environmental impact.
For further product information, check out their full range of battery performance monitors or contact sales@phlsci.co.uk
