PromptMed Urgent Care Now Open in Grayslake

PromptMed Urgent Care is a locally owned small business providing high-quality urgent care services with a focus on convenience, affordability, and compassionate care. Founded in 2014, PromptMed Urgent Care currently operates locations in Antioch IL, Highland Park IL, Waukegan IL, and continues to grow with its newest addition in Grayslake, Illinois. Serving both children and adults.