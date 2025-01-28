PromptMed Urgent Care Now Open in Grayslake
PromptMed Urgent Care is a locally owned small business providing high-quality urgent care services with a focus on convenience, affordability, and compassionate care. Founded in 2014, PromptMed Urgent Care currently operates locations in Antioch IL, Highland Park IL, Waukegan IL, and continues to grow with its newest addition in Grayslake, Illinois. Serving both children and adults.
Grayslake, IL, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PromptMed Urgent Care, a leading local provider of high-quality urgent care and occupational health services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Grayslake, Illinois. This clinic marks the fourth location for the growing small business, reinforcing its commitment to accessible and affordable healthcare.
The new facility, located at 792 E. Belvidere Rd. Suite 300, offers the same exceptional care and services that PromptMed Urgent Care is known for, including walk-in urgent care services, on-site lab testing, X-rays, and execution of minor procedures. With extended hours and an emphasis on convenience, PromptMed Urgent Care prides itself on providing same-day healthcare to its communities and creating an alternative to costly emergency room visits.
Extended hours include Monday – Friday: 8am-8pm; Saturday and Sunday: 9am-5pm. These hours are honored 7 days a week, 363 days a year. Most major commercial insurance plans are accepted, however medical coverage is never required; and affordable discounted self-pay rates are available.
“We are thrilled to expand our services to the Grayslake community,” said Hunter A. Davis, CEO and President of PromptMed Urgent Care. “Our mission has always been to make healthcare accessible, affordable, and convenient. This new location will allow us to continue meeting the needs of families and individuals who deserve top-notch care without the long waits or high costs of traditional healthcare settings.”
As a locally owned and operated business, PromptMed Urgent Care celebrates its strong ties to the communities it serves. The Grayslake opening reflects the organization’s ongoing growth and dedication to creating positive healthcare experiences for each and every patient.
The Grayslake location is equipped to provide care for a variety of non-life-threatening conditions, including minor injuries, infections, and seasonal illnesses. Patients can also take advantage of occupational health services, discounted children’s school and sport physicals, and vaccination options. With a focus on efficiency and quality, PromptMed Urgent Care ensures patients receive care in a timely manner, with most visits completed in under an hour.
For more information about PromptMed Urgent Care or the new Grayslake location, visit www.MyPromptMed.com or call (866) 272-9500.
