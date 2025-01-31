Miss Garner’s Book, “Chelsey, Smooth Criminal: A Chapter of the 'Vampire Girls Saga,'” is a Story of Survival and Revenge That Follows the Rise of a Dangerous Vampire
Recent release “Chelsey, Smooth Criminal: A Chapter of the "Vampire Girls Saga"” from Page Publishing author Miss Garner is a thrilling novel that introduces readers to Chelsey, a dangerous young vampire who accidentally kills her family in a violent outburst. Surviving the streets of Las Vegas by using her supernatural abilities, Chelsey rises from petty theft to criminal mastermind, all while keeping the dark Cula bloodline alive.
New York, NY, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Miss Garner has completed her new book, “Chelsey, Smooth Criminal: A Chapter of the "Vampire Girls Saga"”: a riveting tale that centers around Chelsey, a young vampire who finds herself surviving on the streets after killing her entire family. With only her powers by her side, Chelsey transforms from a petty thief to a dangerous criminal that terrorizes the streets of Las Vegas.
“A beautiful young Vampire girl becomes a victim of her own savagery,” writes Miss Garner. “You might have felt sorrow for this beautiful young woman if she hadn’t killed her entire family in a fit of rage.”
“Chelsey survives the streets of Las Vegas the only way she knows how. Follow this young female vampire as she steals her way into the hearts of her accomplices. Literally and figuratively, she progresses from petty theft to breaking and entering to safe cracking.
“Chelsey’s biggest accomplishment may be continuing the Cula blood line from daughter to granddaughter. Keep an eye on your valuables. They are not safe around Chelsey, the smoothest criminal you may ever regret coming across.”
Published by Page Publishing, Miss Garner’s enthralling tale is the first entry in the author’s “Vampire Girls” trilogy and will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Chelsey’s journey through a dangerous criminal underworld with nothing but her vampiric powers to help her survive. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Chelsey, Smooth Criminal” is sure to delight fans of the supernatural horror genre, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Chelsey, Smooth Criminal: A Chapter of the "Vampire Girls Saga"” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
