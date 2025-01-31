Miss Garner’s Book, “Chelsey, Smooth Criminal: A Chapter of the 'Vampire Girls Saga,'” is a Story of Survival and Revenge That Follows the Rise of a Dangerous Vampire

Recent release “Chelsey, Smooth Criminal: A Chapter of the "Vampire Girls Saga"” from Page Publishing author Miss Garner is a thrilling novel that introduces readers to Chelsey, a dangerous young vampire who accidentally kills her family in a violent outburst. Surviving the streets of Las Vegas by using her supernatural abilities, Chelsey rises from petty theft to criminal mastermind, all while keeping the dark Cula bloodline alive.