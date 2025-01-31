R.P. Giloth’s New Book, "Moraine," is a Gripping Saga Following a Brother and Sister Tasked with Investigating a Political Kidnapping Case in a Post-Apocalyptic America

Recent release “Moraine” from Page Publishing author R.P. Giloth is a compelling novel that centers around Mai and Ming Preuss, siblings trying to survive in the wild Chicago Territories following a nation-wide societal collapse. When a kidnapping puts the future of a cultural protectorate at risk, the siblings are called in to solve the case, only to find a larger web of lies and deceit.