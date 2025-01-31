R.P. Giloth’s New Book, "Moraine," is a Gripping Saga Following a Brother and Sister Tasked with Investigating a Political Kidnapping Case in a Post-Apocalyptic America
Recent release “Moraine” from Page Publishing author R.P. Giloth is a compelling novel that centers around Mai and Ming Preuss, siblings trying to survive in the wild Chicago Territories following a nation-wide societal collapse. When a kidnapping puts the future of a cultural protectorate at risk, the siblings are called in to solve the case, only to find a larger web of lies and deceit.
Washington, DC, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- R.P. Giloth, who holds a PhD in city and regional planning and has worked for neighborhood organizations, universities, city government, and a national foundation, has completed his new book, “Moraine”: a riveting story of siblings who are sent to investigate a kidnapping case that has further political ramifications, leading them down a spiral of deception and conspiracy.
“Mai and Ming Preuss are finders,” writes Giloth. “Mai rides a Harley and Ming makes scrapbooks. They survive in the Chicago Territories after decades of a nation-wide economic, environmental, and social collapse, what is now called the New Normal.
“An old teacher from Chicago asks Mai to assist in solving a kidnapping case that affects the present and future of Moraine, a cultural Protectorate in Southeastern Wisconsin founded by the infamous industrial designer Nathaniel Spaulding. Moraine is one of a small group of protectorates designated to preserve and enhance knowledge and culture as cities and regions implode and overall population declines. Its future is in question because of a conspiracy of political, military, and environmental leaders to redistribute the U.S. population to the east and west coasts and supposedly mitigate further environmental decline.
“Solving the kidnapping draws Mai and Ming into a web of deceit in Moraine and beyond and puts them at risk of losing everything as their finding transforms into a more ambitious and dangerous quest.”
Published by Page Publishing, R.P. Giloth’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Mai and Ming’s search for the truth, no matter what it might cost them in the end. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Moraine” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Moraine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Mai and Ming Preuss are finders,” writes Giloth. “Mai rides a Harley and Ming makes scrapbooks. They survive in the Chicago Territories after decades of a nation-wide economic, environmental, and social collapse, what is now called the New Normal.
“An old teacher from Chicago asks Mai to assist in solving a kidnapping case that affects the present and future of Moraine, a cultural Protectorate in Southeastern Wisconsin founded by the infamous industrial designer Nathaniel Spaulding. Moraine is one of a small group of protectorates designated to preserve and enhance knowledge and culture as cities and regions implode and overall population declines. Its future is in question because of a conspiracy of political, military, and environmental leaders to redistribute the U.S. population to the east and west coasts and supposedly mitigate further environmental decline.
“Solving the kidnapping draws Mai and Ming into a web of deceit in Moraine and beyond and puts them at risk of losing everything as their finding transforms into a more ambitious and dangerous quest.”
Published by Page Publishing, R.P. Giloth’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Mai and Ming’s search for the truth, no matter what it might cost them in the end. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Moraine” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Moraine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories