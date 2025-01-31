Author Orie Anderson’s New Book, "The Orie Story: No Risk, No Reward," is a Riveting Memoir of His Formative Years on the Streets of Cleveland, Ohio
Recent release “The Orie Story: No Risk, No Reward” from Page Publishing author Orie Anderson is a deeply personal reflection on the challenges of his childhood in an impoverished urban neighborhood, his ADHD and bipolar disorder diagnoses, and the sinister lure of easy money in the criminal underworld of Cleveland, Ohio.
South Euclid, OH, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Orie Anderson, a Cleveland, Ohio native, has completed his new book, “The Orie Story: No Risk, No Reward”: a gripping and potent true story that keeps the pages turning until its inspiring conclusion.
This is a story of a man who gained everything just to lose it all striving to fulfill his dreams.
Most of you may know him as Poppi from “The Street of God 2” book by Christian Hayward. Now read the complete life story of Orie Anderson told by the man himself.
This is the story of a kid who grew up in one of Cleveland, Ohio’s most dangerous neighborhoods and who had to face poverty, violence, drugs, racism, and even police brutality—all while suffering from a severe bipolar disorder. Then one day, he discovered his gift in rap music. As he fought to escape his harsh reality, in search of a better life for himself and his family, he fell victim to the allure of the drug trade. He suddenly found himself trapped in a lifestyle of drug deals, violence, sex, and money. On his mission to gain it all, he would eventually lose everything.
After being falsely accused of the murder of his own friend, he would stand trial for a crime he didn’t commit. “For every artist such as Jay-Z who was fortunate enough to make it out the game, there is an artist like myself who couldn’t escape the traps!” This is the true Orie story.
Published by Page Publishing, Orie Anderson’s engrossing book is a candid and gritty memoir recalling the harsh realities of a life on the crime-riddled streets of Cleveland, Ohio.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Orie Story: No Risk, No Reward” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
