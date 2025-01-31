Author Sierra Hutto’s New Book, "Drax Finds a Home," Follows a Young Puppy Named Drax Who Finally Finds a New Home After Being Bullied by His Siblings for Being Different
Recent release “Drax Finds a Home” from Page Publishing author Sierra Hutto is a charming story that centers around Drax, a puppy who is made fun of by his siblings for having two different colored eyes. Despite this, Drax never gives up hope that he will one day be adopted and have a family that loves him for who he is.
Jay, FL, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sierra Hutto, who teaches at a day-care facility and has a passion for animals and children, has completed her new book, “Drax Finds a Home”: a beautiful tale about a puppy who is different from all the rest, and longs for a family to adopt him that will show him the love and kindness he deserves.
“Drax is a puppy that looks a bit different than his brothers and sisters,” writes Hutto. “Now it is his turn to find a home. He hopes his family likes him even though he is different.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sierra Hutto’s riveting tale is inspired by the real-life Drax, who is the author’s parents’ dog, and is just as loveable as his fictional counterpart. With colorful artwork to help bring Hutto’s tale to life, “Drax Finds a Home” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them to see the importance of treating everyone with kindness, no matter how different they may look or be.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Drax Finds a Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Drax is a puppy that looks a bit different than his brothers and sisters,” writes Hutto. “Now it is his turn to find a home. He hopes his family likes him even though he is different.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sierra Hutto’s riveting tale is inspired by the real-life Drax, who is the author’s parents’ dog, and is just as loveable as his fictional counterpart. With colorful artwork to help bring Hutto’s tale to life, “Drax Finds a Home” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them to see the importance of treating everyone with kindness, no matter how different they may look or be.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Drax Finds a Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories