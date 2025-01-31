Author Sierra Hutto’s New Book, "Drax Finds a Home," Follows a Young Puppy Named Drax Who Finally Finds a New Home After Being Bullied by His Siblings for Being Different

Recent release “Drax Finds a Home” from Page Publishing author Sierra Hutto is a charming story that centers around Drax, a puppy who is made fun of by his siblings for having two different colored eyes. Despite this, Drax never gives up hope that he will one day be adopted and have a family that loves him for who he is.