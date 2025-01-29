Author Jeffrey Brian Sullivan’s New Book, "Broken Yet Not Defeated," is a Compelling Memoir That Documents the Author’s Fight to Survive a Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Recent release “Broken Yet Not Defeated” from Covenant Books author Jeffrey Brian Sullivan is a poignant and heartfelt autobiographical account that follows the author who, after receiving a crushing stage-four lung cancer diagnosis, finds the strength to fight and defy the odds in order to survive.
Douglasville, GA, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey Brian Sullivan, a commercial contractor who enjoys camping, boating, fishing, hunting, grilling, and spending time with his family, has completed his new book, “Broken Yet Not Defeated”: a deeply personal account that centers around the author’s battle with stage-four lung cancer, revealing how he found the resilience and strength to fight no matter how difficult it became.
“At forty-seven years old, I, Jeffrey Brian Sullivan, chronicle my desperate struggle to treat my sudden diagnosis of brain, lymph node, and stomach metastasized lung cancer,” shares the author. “In a desperate attempt to live despite a dire, imminent, terminal stage-four diagnosis with only days or weeks left, I share my five-year journey to defeat the odds for myself and others to come. I’ve braved through highly experimental brain treatments and debilitating regular chemo treatments to the max, and my determination and desire to live shine through.
“In October 2018, my life, career, and future came to a sudden and crashing halt. With only hours to attempt to save my life and dreams, I consented to what would be the fight for my life, led by my dedicated oncologist through this crisis. With my family, friends, and employer urging me on, read about my battle to beat all odds and survive.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeffrey Brian Sullivan’s new book is a poignant testament to the strength of the human spirit, and the author’s courage in the face of a terminal diagnosis. Candid and insightful, “Broken Yet Not Defeated” is sure to resonate with anyone whose life has been impacted by cancer, helping them to know they are not alone in their fight and that there is always hope of a better tomorrow.
Readers can purchase “Broken Yet Not Defeated” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
