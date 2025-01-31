Author Pastor Imolyn V. Whitehill’s New Book, “We Have Dominion, We Have Power, and We Have Authority: What's the Holdup?” Encourages Readers to Access Their Spirituality

Recent release “We Have Dominion, We Have Power, and We Have Authority: What's the Holdup?” from Covenant Books author Pastor Imolyn V. Whitehill is a transformative guide that calls upon readers to fully embrace their spiritual power provided to them by God in order to overcome the struggles and trials they face in life.