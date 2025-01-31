Author Pastor Imolyn V. Whitehill’s New Book, “We Have Dominion, We Have Power, and We Have Authority: What's the Holdup?” Encourages Readers to Access Their Spirituality
Recent release “We Have Dominion, We Have Power, and We Have Authority: What's the Holdup?” from Covenant Books author Pastor Imolyn V. Whitehill is a transformative guide that calls upon readers to fully embrace their spiritual power provided to them by God in order to overcome the struggles and trials they face in life.
Troy, MI, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pastor Imolyn V. Whitehill, who immigrated from Jamaica and holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in science education from Wayne State University, has completed her new book, “We Have Dominion, We Have Power, and We Have Authority: What's the Holdup?”: an eye-opening exploration of the spiritual gifts granted to each individual by God to help navigate the world around them.
“The book ‘We Have Dominion, We Have Power, and We Have Authority: What’s the Holdup?’ reminds us that, as Christians, we have not been called and sent into a dark world without equipment,” writes Pastor Whitehill. “It shows how every believer can fight the power of darkness using the tools that are given to us. It also explains each weapon we carry and how we should use them.
“When we use them as instructed, we can change our families, neighborhoods, churches, and eventually the world.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pastor Imolyn V. Whitehill’s new book will challenge readers with each turn of the page, providing the tools required for both spiritual newcomers and seasoned believers to gain a deeper understanding of their faith and the way it can impact their daily lives.
Readers can purchase “We Have Dominion, We Have Power, and We Have Authority: What's the Holdup?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
