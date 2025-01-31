Author Chuck Beck’s New Book, "A Green Flamingo," is a Charming Children’s Tale About a Flamingo Who Turns Green
Recent release “A Green Flamingo” from Covenant Books author Chuck Beck is a memorable story about an adventurous flamingo named Floyd who turns green after eating too much grass, featuring beautiful hand-drawn illustrations.
Valley Center, CA, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chuck Beck, who has enjoyed flamingoes for many years, has completed his new book, “A Green Flamingo”: a heartwarming tale that invites readers to follow Floyd Flamingo on his colorful journey.
Author Chuck Beck has a collection of over a hundred flamingoes. They are of all sizes and materials. Every year, he draws his own Christmas card, and there is always a Floyd Flamingo hidden somewhere in the drawing. Beck has even visited the real Floyd Flamingo at the wonderful zoo in San Diego.
Before retiring, Beck was a practicing architect and a Korean War veteran. Over the years, he and his wife, Ruthie, and their four children enjoyed sailing, scuba diving, surfing, skiing, and many other hobbies. They always had a big, friendly Newfoundland dog wandering around the house.
Beck writes, “The next morning, Floyd trudged to school in the rain and wind. Then that afternoon, on their way home, Floyd said to a friend, ‘It would really be
a lot of fun to fly in all this wind.’”
’No way, Floyd, the winds are much too strong, and remember what your father said. No flying.’”
He continues, “Floyd just laughed. ‘My father said I should walk to school. He said nothing about walking home after school.’ With that, Floyd stretched out his wings and flew up into a sky of rain, dark angry clouds, and very strong winds.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Chuck Beck’s new book features vivid illustrations that bring these unique characters to life.
Readers can purchase “A Green Flamingo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
