Author Mark Anthony King’s New Book, “Trigger: The Dog that thought He was a Horse,” is a Charming Tale of a Dog Who Lives on a Farm and Behaves Just Like a Horse
Recent release “Trigger: The Dog that thought He was a Horse” from Covenant Books author Mark Anthony King is a captivating and heartfelt tale that follows a dog named Trigger who believes he is a horse. From galloping around to chewing grass, Trigger spends his days like any other stallion, bringing joy to anyone who he meets.
Canyon, TX, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mark Anthony King has completed his new book, “Trigger: The Dog that thought He was a Horse”: a riveting story of a dog who doesn’t realize he is a canine after growing up on the farm with his horse friends. He starts to act just like a horse would.
In “Trigger: The Dog that thought He was a Horse,” readers are introduced to a lovely, playful dog named Trigger, who loves and adores his horse friends on the farm so much that he starts to think himself to be a horse. He is often found galloping around the countryside and behaving in ways that are typical of a horse, even with his young child friend. Take the journey with Trigger through the four seasons of the year in his adventures with this kindhearted and lovable rhyming poetry story.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mark Anthony King’s new book will transport readers of all ages as they follow along on Trigger’s farm adventure and discover all the fun ways he tends to mimic the actions of horses. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Olga Cantu, “Trigger: The Dog that thought He was a Horse” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Trigger: The Dog that thought He was a Horse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
