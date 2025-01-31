Author Mark Anthony King’s New Book, “Trigger: The Dog that thought He was a Horse,” is a Charming Tale of a Dog Who Lives on a Farm and Behaves Just Like a Horse

Recent release “Trigger: The Dog that thought He was a Horse” from Covenant Books author Mark Anthony King is a captivating and heartfelt tale that follows a dog named Trigger who believes he is a horse. From galloping around to chewing grass, Trigger spends his days like any other stallion, bringing joy to anyone who he meets.