Author Pamela Benner’s New Book, "Owned by the Fire," is a Powerful Memoir That Recounts the Author’s Journey of Finding Strength Through Her Faith in God

Recent release “Owned by the Fire” from Covenant Books author Pamela Benner is a compelling and thought-provoking autobiographical account that documents the many trials and struggles the author has faced throughout her life, and how God used these challenges to shape the author, providing her strength and courage along the way.