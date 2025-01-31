Author Pamela Benner’s New Book, "Owned by the Fire," is a Powerful Memoir That Recounts the Author’s Journey of Finding Strength Through Her Faith in God
Recent release “Owned by the Fire” from Covenant Books author Pamela Benner is a compelling and thought-provoking autobiographical account that documents the many trials and struggles the author has faced throughout her life, and how God used these challenges to shape the author, providing her strength and courage along the way.
Tarpon Springs, FL, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Benner has completed her new book, “Owned by the Fire”: a stirring account that reveals the many challenges of loss and heartache the author was forced to endure, and how each of these trials was a part of God’s plan for her
“[My] hope is that readers will understand the analogy found in several biblical passages, illustrating how God works in the lives of his people to purify them and bring forth their true character,” writes Benner. “Understanding the refiners fire, we can better appreciate the transformative work God does within us and the beauty that emerges. The refiners fire is not meant to punish or destroy us, rather to purify and strengthen us. This powerful biblical metaphor reminds us of the transformative work God does within us. As we face the challenges and trials of life, we can find solace and knowing that God is with us, working to purify and strengthen our faith. When we embrace the refiners fire and trust in God’s purpose for our trials, we can experience true, spiritual growth and become more effective instruments in his kingdom. When we allow God to shape and mold us through the refining process, we will emerge as pure gold, shining brightly.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pamela Benner’s new book is shared with heartfelt sincerity in order to help readers discover how God uses their tests and struggles in life to test and transform them. Deeply personal and candid, “Owned by the Fire” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to seek out the Lord and rely on their faith for whatever challenges life may throw their way.
Readers can purchase “Owned by the Fire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“[My] hope is that readers will understand the analogy found in several biblical passages, illustrating how God works in the lives of his people to purify them and bring forth their true character,” writes Benner. “Understanding the refiners fire, we can better appreciate the transformative work God does within us and the beauty that emerges. The refiners fire is not meant to punish or destroy us, rather to purify and strengthen us. This powerful biblical metaphor reminds us of the transformative work God does within us. As we face the challenges and trials of life, we can find solace and knowing that God is with us, working to purify and strengthen our faith. When we embrace the refiners fire and trust in God’s purpose for our trials, we can experience true, spiritual growth and become more effective instruments in his kingdom. When we allow God to shape and mold us through the refining process, we will emerge as pure gold, shining brightly.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pamela Benner’s new book is shared with heartfelt sincerity in order to help readers discover how God uses their tests and struggles in life to test and transform them. Deeply personal and candid, “Owned by the Fire” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to seek out the Lord and rely on their faith for whatever challenges life may throw their way.
Readers can purchase “Owned by the Fire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories