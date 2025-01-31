Authors Xavier Eboli and Robert Cassidy’s New Book, "The Boss in the Shadows," Documents the Life and Death of Xavier's Father, Mob Boss Thomas "Tommy Ryan" Eboli

Recent release “The Boss in the Shadows: The Life and Death of Thomas ‘Tommy Ryan’ Eboli” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Xavier Eboli and Robert Cassidy is a fascinating memoir that explores what it was like growing up as the son of a powerful mob boss, who took every effort to shield his family from his true line of work and connections.