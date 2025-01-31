Authors Xavier Eboli and Robert Cassidy’s New Book, "The Boss in the Shadows," Documents the Life and Death of Xavier's Father, Mob Boss Thomas "Tommy Ryan" Eboli
Recent release “The Boss in the Shadows: The Life and Death of Thomas ‘Tommy Ryan’ Eboli” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Xavier Eboli and Robert Cassidy is a fascinating memoir that explores what it was like growing up as the son of a powerful mob boss, who took every effort to shield his family from his true line of work and connections.
Venice, FL, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Xavier Eboli and Robert Cassidy have completed their new book, “The Boss in the Shadows: The Life and Death of Thomas ‘Tommy Ryan’ Eboli”: a stunning and candid autobiographical series of short stories that tells of Xavier’s relationship with his father, infamous mob boss Thomas Eboli, revealing what it was like growing up as his son while being completely naive to his life of crime.
Author Xavier Eboli was born Saverio Eboli and was named after his maternal grandfather, but his father liked the name Xavier, so that was the name he used. Xavier grew up in Teaneck, New Jersey, and attended All Hallows High School in the Bronx and Fairfield University in Connecticut. He spent three years in the United States Marine Corps and then embarked on a successful business career, starting with his award-winning insurance agency and then a collection agency that remains in business today and is now owned by two of his sons.
Co-author Robert Cassidy started his journalism career in 1987, and his writing has appeared in “Newsday,” the “New York Post,” the “Los Angeles Times,” “Timeout New York,” the “Baltimore Sun,” and ESPN.com. For the past fifteen years, Cassidy has led Newsday’s multimedia department, earning numerous awards for documentaries on topics such as retired NFL players, the proliferation of MS-13, and mob boss Sonny Franzese. Cassidy also authored or coauthored four books, including “Boxing Legends” and “Muhammad Ali: The Greatest of All Time” (Publications International).
“This book is a series of stories and anecdotes about my father, Thomas (Tommy Ryan) Eboli and me,” shares Eboli. “I have crossed paths with many interesting characters throughout my life, most of them an extension of Dad’s numerous relationships. I have met celebrities, crime bosses, and professional athletes. It was quite an interesting ride.
“There is no firsthand knowledge of violence or bloodshed that one may be accustomed to reading in other books about organized crime. This book is about a boss who kept his family and his Mafia family separate. He did not often take his work home with him. Although I may have overheard things over the years or picked up on subtle hints, he never discussed his daily routine. His children were naive as to who he was until we became adults and read about our dad in the newspaper.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Xavier Eboli and Robert Cassidy’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they discover what Thomas Eboli was truly like as a family man, versus the public perception of him as a powerful mob boss. Engaging and informative, “The Boss in the Shadows” is sure to delight fans of the true crime genre, inviting them to step into a world of growing up surrounded by organized crime.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Boss in the Shadows: The Life and Death of Thomas ‘Tommy Ryan’ Eboli” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
