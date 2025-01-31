D. Kirk’s New Book “Looking Both Ways: The Never-Ending Search for Champ, The Lake Champlain Sea Monster” Follows a Group of Middle Schoolers Discussing Life’s Mysteries
Seattle, WA, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author D. Kirk has completed his most recent book, “Looking Both Ways: The Never-Ending Search for Champ, The Lake Champlain Sea Monster”: a poignant coming-of-age novel that centers around a group of middle school friends who discuss life’s pressing issues and find themselves making a life changing discovery on a weekend camping trip.
“What do you recall of your first walks to school?” writes Kirk. “Follow Kevin, Stuart, Arnold, and James on their long morning trek across town to their middle / junior high school in Burlington, Vermont. Listen in on their candid conversations; learn backward talk; contemplate the origin of electricity, fentanyl, and cancer-curing drugs. See the sights on this journey across side streets, the grounds of a regional medical center, and the main campus of the University of Vermont. This tale concludes following an overnight family weekend camping trip on the shores of Lake Champlain, highlighted by an afternoon cookout, evening beachside bonfire, ghost stories, and documented contact with the Lake Champlain sea monster.”
Published by Fulton Books, D. Kirk’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this character-driven story of self-discovery and friendship. Expertly paced and heartfelt, “Looking Both Ways” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impact long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Looking Both Ways: The Never-Ending Search for Champ, The Lake Champlain Sea Monster” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories