Debra Buttler-Simmons’s New Book, “If You Truly Believe: A Christmas Story Told,” is a Charming Story About Three Girls Who Must Choose to Believe in the Magic of Santa
Phoenix, AZ, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Debra Buttler-Simmons, who currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona, and worked as a flight attendant and flight service manager for TWA for seventeen years, has completed her most recent book, “If You Truly Believe: A Christmas Story Told”: a stirring tale about the power and magic of believing in Santa.
In “If You Truly Believe: A Christmas Story Told,” readers are introduced to Terri, Libby, and Kara, three best friends who are eagerly awaiting the Christmas holiday to see what Santa will bring them. But when a young boy at the park tells them Santa isn't real, they begin to have doubts about whether or not he will come to visit them to deliver their presents. Terri’s mom helps them decide whether or not they still believe in Santa.
Published by Fulton Books, Debra Buttler-Simmons’s book is a captivating tale that explores the importance of choosing to believe in something, whether it’s real or not. With colorful illustrations to help bring Debra’s story to life, “If You Truly Believe” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a poignant addition to any family’s Christmas reading tradition.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “If You Truly Believe: A Christmas Story Told” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
