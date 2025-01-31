David Streets’s New Book, "Watered by the Dew," is a Compelling Historical Account That Pieces Together the Life and Times of the Author’s Ancestor Drusilla Streets
Burr Ridge, IL, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author David Streets, an environmental scientist who specializes in the study of air pollution and holds advanced degrees in physics, has completed his most recent book, “Watered by the Dew”: a fascinating and enlightening read that transports readers back in time as they follow one of the author’s ancestors, Drusilla Streets, and discover the remarkable life she led.
Originally from England, author David Streets has lived in suburban Chicago for most of his life. Throughout the course of his career, Streets has helped to improve the air in many parts of the world, particularly Asia. He is a world-renowned researcher with more than three hundred publications in scientific literature and was a named contributor to the work of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.
“This book is the reconstruction of the life and times of a remarkable woman who lived in the city of Nottingham in Victorian England,” writes Streets. “She was mainly remarkable for marrying five times, all but the first one bigamous, and having her only surviving child with a sixth man. This was unheard of in those days. She was born into a poor family and was a lace mender her entire life. She was physically abused in her first marriage but tightened her apron strings and fought to survive. In her middle years, she became a lodging-house keeper in one of the worst slums in England, eventually running six large houses with nearly a hundred lodgers. Her life is reconstructed from archives: marriage certificates, census returns, newspaper articles, and other documents—sprinkled with a little inference and a dash of speculation about her motives. It shows how flesh can emerge from paper.”
Published by Fulton Books, David Streets’s book is inspired by the author’s passion for family history, which lead to his fascination of uncovering Drusilla’s life and accomplishments. Deeply personal and compelling, “Watered by the Dew” is sure to captivate readers with each turn of the page, revealing both the trials and triumphs that came to define Drusilla’s lasting legacy.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Watered by the Dew” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
