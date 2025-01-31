Minister Dr. Joyce Andrews’s New Book, "The Lost Legacy of Ham: Ancient Bible History," Explores Noah’s Son, Ham, Whose History is Often Left Out of Biblical Teachings
New York, NY, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Minister Dr. Joyce Andrews recently released book, “The Lost Legacy of Ham: Ancient Bible History”: is a fascinating look at one of Noah’s sons, Ham, and why his legacy is often omitted in Biblical teachings and retellings.
In this sequel to Dr. Joyce Andrews’s popular book, “Bible Legacy of the Black Race: The Prophecy Fulfilled,” three questions are raised. Specifically, Dr. Andrews explores what happened to the history of Ham and his descendants (the African Black nation), why was it left out of the Holy Bible, and what accounts for the dominion and power of the White nation since the days of the Greeks and Romans?
“With the help of archaeologists, historians, Egyptologists, etc., ‘The Lost Legacy of Ham: Ancient Bible History’ has been made known, revealing the deep roots of the African Black nation,” writes Dr. Andrews. “Keeping in mind the Bible is the oldest history book in the world, this is their spiritual heritage, the history of their theology, which comprises the complete truth of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
“Truth is the great equalizer which brings each nation’s past history into true prospective.”
Published by Fulton Books, Minister Dr. Joyce Andrews’s book is part of a larger thought-provoking series aimed at exploring the true origin of the Black race through a Biblical lens, and why their story is often omitted in current translations. Based upon years of research and observations, Dr. Andrews presents this inquisitive work to help readers discover the untold truths that have been purposefully left out of the Bible, and why that may be.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Lost Legacy of Ham: Ancient Bible History” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
