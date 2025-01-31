J. Roger Davis’s Newly Released "The Firefly Detective" is a Heartfelt Tale of Determination, Community, and Faith in a Small Appalachian Town
“The Firefly Detective” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Roger Davis offers readers an inspiring story of a young boy’s journey to uncover truth and hope amidst a challenging mystery.
Pittsburgh, PA, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Firefly Detective”: a captivating story of a young boy’s dream to become a detective and the heartwarming journey of a tight-knit community banding together in faith. “The Firefly Detective” is the creation of published author, J. Roger Davis, who received his BA in psychology from Pfeiffer University. After college, J. Roger Davis started his career as a presenter and teaching artist with Poetry Alive! in Asheville, North Carolina, presenting and performing poetry in classrooms and schools across the country encouraging the importance of literacy, reading, reading comprehension, and cognition for people of all ages.
Davis shares, “The Firefly Detective is the story of a young boy’s desire to become a detective. One night during a severe rainstorm, a kid from the community finds himself lost and off the beaten path. He put his skills to work joining his mom and dad and a whole community who rallied around the family in faith as they search for him through the aftermath and debris. He begins to uncover deep in the back woods the answers he needs to solve his first case and the source behind every good and perfect thing in this rural Baptist town in the foothills of Southern Appalachian.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Roger Davis’s new book brings a touching and inspiring narrative that blends suspense, personal growth, and the power of collective faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Firefly Detective” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Firefly Detective,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
