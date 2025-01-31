Dr. David W. Hughes’s Newly Released "Experiencing Life Through Poetic Verse" is a Heartfelt Collection of Poetry Inspired by Faith, Family, and Life’s Journey
“Experiencing Life Through Poetic Verse” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. David W. Hughes is a moving compilation of poems reflecting the author’s personal and spiritual experiences, offering readers encouragement, joy, and inspiration through his deeply reflective writing.
Plano, TX, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Experiencing Life Through Poetic Verse”: a poignant and reflective collection of poetry that explores themes of faith, self-discovery, and the beauty of life. “Experiencing Life Through Poetic Verse” is the creation of published author, Dr. David W. Hughes, who attended Abilene Christian College where and got his BS degree. After graduating, he traveled back to Portland, Oregon, to enter the University of Oregon Dental School where he graduated in 1969 with his DMD degree. He met his future wife, Linda Haley, while doing research in Texas. After 911, they decided to move back to Texas to be with their three married children and ten grandkids. He purchased Merit Dental Care in Dallas, but after fifty-four years of seeing patients, he retired on June 1, 2023. They built their retirement home in 2010 in Plano, Texas, where they now live. As a retiree, he has more time to spend with his grandkids, traveling and playing golf. At eighty-two, he is healthy and living the good life.
Dr. David W. Hughes shares, “Writing poetry for most people may be difficult, and it came as a strange occurrence for me. My writing began late in life as I was preparing for retirement. I was experiencing some business and personal issues and struggling with life day by day. My mind was filled with doubt and fear that was beginning to plague me. I was happily married with a wonderful family, but self-doubt was beginning to overwhelm me. I began to write about my feelings and found its cathartic effect beginning to calm my mind.
"At times, my writing took me to mountain peaks of joy while at other times it flowed through valleys of despair. A few are more whimsical and fun to read, but many are filled with descriptions of the beauty of God’s creation. Jesus is my main character and model for my life. My poetry shares my most intimate time with God and my frustrations and feelings with myself for a period of time. Joyfully it ends in a final victory.
"I share this book with the hope that it may encourage others to find happiness and peace of mind. But most important that they may find Jesus and His gift of life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. David W. Hughes’s new book is a deeply personal and inspirational work that provides readers with an intimate look into the author’s faith and reflections on life’s challenges and triumphs. With vivid imagery and heartfelt emotion, Dr. Hughes invites readers to explore their own faith journey through the lens of poetry.
Consumers can purchase “Experiencing Life Through Poetic Verse” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Experiencing Life Through Poetic Verse,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
